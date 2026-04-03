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Video: Megan Thee Stallion Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital mid-show due to "extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels."

By: Apr. 03, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion made her return to Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Thursday after a brief hospitalization. The "Savage" rapper performed to a sold-out house at the hit musical, where she is currently playing 'Zidler' until May 17.

In the middle of Tuesday night's show, Megan was rushed to the hospital due to "extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms." 

Watch a video of the standing ovation Megan Thee Stallion received during Thursday night's curtain call.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following her hospitalization, Megan took to her Instagram sharing an update with her fans. The statement came as she announced that she would not appear in the musical on Wednesday, April 1.

"I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down. I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been."

The "Body" singer recently made history as the first female 'Zidler' in the long-running musical.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions







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