Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 25, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Friday, April 25
Review Roundup: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway Starring Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and More
Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More on the JUST IN TIME Red Carpet
Harvey Fierstein Will Receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement
BOOP! The Musical to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BOOP! The Musical will release an Original Cast Recording in streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. Learn more about BOOP! The Musical.. (more...)
Patti Murin, Hannah Corneau, and More Will Lead FROZEN at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
Patti Murin, Hannah Corneau, Jelani Remy, Bobby Conte, Kennedy Kanagawa, Andrew A. Cano, Jared Gertner, Maliah Strawbridge and Isla Turner will star in the Muny premiere of Disney’s Frozen.. (more...)
HAMNET Film Adaptation, Starring Paul Mescal, Sets 2025 Release
by Josh Sharpe
Focus Features has announced a limited Thanksgiving release on November 27th for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet ahead of a wide release beginning on December 12th. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn.. (more...)
Michael Patrick Thornton Joins WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Michael Patrick Thornton will return to Broadway this fall as ‘Lucky’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.’ . (more...)
Video: FLOYD COLLINS Opening Night with Jeremy Jordan & More
by Joey Mervis
Floyd Collins, the beloved musical by Adam Guettel and Tina Landau, just celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with Jeremy and the rest of the company! . (more...)
Video: NEXT TO NORMAL West End Teaser, Coming Soon to PBS Great Performances
by Josh Sharpe
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal was filmed last September and will air this May as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up. An all new teaser has now been released. Check out the video here!. (more...)
