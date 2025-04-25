Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 25, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, April 25

Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations announced

Sunday, April 27

Dead Outlaw opens on Broadway

Real Women Have Curves opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway Starring Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and More

by Review Roundups

Pirates! The Penzance Musical, the swashbucking new take on a Gilbert and Sullivan classic, opens on Broadway tonight! The new adaptation delivers a fresh take on the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, and more! Read the reviews!

Photos: Daniel Radcliffe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More on the JUST IN TIME Red Carpet

by Bruce Glikas

The new musical Just in Time starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff is officially open on Broadway! Check out photos of stars on the opening night red carpet, including Daniel Radcliffe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. . (more...)

Harvey Fierstein Will Receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that legendary actor and writer, and four-time Tony Award winner, Harvey Fierstein will receive the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. . (more...)

BOOP! The Musical to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BOOP! The Musical will release an Original Cast Recording in streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. Learn more about BOOP! The Musical.. (more...)

Patti Murin, Hannah Corneau, and More Will Lead FROZEN at The Muny

by Stephi Wild

Patti Murin, Hannah Corneau, Jelani Remy, Bobby Conte, Kennedy Kanagawa, Andrew A. Cano, Jared Gertner, Maliah Strawbridge and Isla Turner will star in the Muny premiere of Disney’s Frozen.. (more...)

HAMNET Film Adaptation, Starring Paul Mescal, Sets 2025 Release

by Josh Sharpe

Focus Features has announced a limited Thanksgiving release on November 27th for Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet ahead of a wide release beginning on December 12th. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn.. (more...)

Michael Patrick Thornton Joins WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Michael Patrick Thornton will return to Broadway this fall as ‘Lucky’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.’ . (more...)

Video: FLOYD COLLINS Opening Night with Jeremy Jordan & More

by Joey Mervis

Floyd Collins, the beloved musical by Adam Guettel and Tina Landau, just celebrated its opening night earlier this week at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with Jeremy and the rest of the company! . (more...)

Video: NEXT TO NORMAL West End Teaser, Coming Soon to PBS Great Performances

by Josh Sharpe

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the 2024 West End production of Next to Normal was filmed last September and will air this May as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up. An all new teaser has now been released. Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!