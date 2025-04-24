BOOP! The Musical to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

The album will be released on June 6, 2025.
BOOP! The Musical will release an Original Cast Recording on Friday, June 6, at 12AM in streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. There will be a special edition double LP of BOOP! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording released by Amazon, available to pre-order for CD/ Vinyl LP.
BOOP! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by 16-time Grammy winner / show composer David Foster and Executive Produced by Melody Place.
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater, with celebrated multiple Grammy® Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead, Tony Award®-winning book writer Bob Martin, Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters, music supervision and arrangements; Three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman, Orchestrations; Rick Fox, music director; and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark, dance music arrangements.
BOOP! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording will feature 20 tracks, performed by the original Broadway cast of BOOP! The Musical.
BOOP! The Musical has just been nominated for 3 Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Jerry Mitchell) and the Distinguished Performance Award (Jasmine Amy Rogers).