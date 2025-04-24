Patti Murin, Hannah Corneau, and More Will Lead FROZEN at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patti Murin, Hannah Corneau, Jelani Remy, Bobby Conte, Kennedy Kanagawa, Andrew A. Cano, Jared Gertner, Maliah Strawbridge and Isla Turner will star in the Muny premiere of Disney’s Frozen. Murin reprises the role of Anna, which she originated on Broadway. Disney’s Frozen will be performed in Forest Park from July 6-14.

The production is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O’Neill (choreographer), Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor) and Bryan Thomas Hunt (associate choreographer).

“We’re so honored to have Patti return to The Muny in a role she created so magically on Broadway,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “She’s joined by an equally stellar cast of Muny favorites and welcome newcomers. We can’t wait for the Muny audience to come play.”

Full of magic and humor, Disney’s Frozen features beloved songs from the Oscar-winning 2013 film, along with a dozen new songs written for the stage. In the kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Anna and Elsa grow increasingly distant. When Elsa becomes queen and her hidden powers spiral out of control, she flees, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter. Determined to bring Elsa home to the castle, Anna embarks on an epic adventure with friends. It’s a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and the meaning of true love. Disney’s Frozen includes music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee.

Biographies

Patti Murin (Anna) returns to the Muny stage for the sixth time, reprising the role she originated to acclaim on Broadway. Select Muny credits: Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Chicago (Roxie) and Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey). Other Broadway/national tours: Lysistrata Jones (Lysistrata Jones), Wicked (Glinda), Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway/regional: Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Fly by Night (Playwrights Horizons), Lady Be Good! (Encores!), The Ballad of Johnny and June (La Jolla Playhouse). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Many Hallmark Channel movies, including In Merry Measure, Love On Iceland and Mystic Christmas , and recurring roles on Chicago Med and Royal Pains. Patti is also an audiobook narrator for bestselling authors such as Jodi Picoult, Christina Lauren and Katherine Center.

Hannah Corneau (Elsa) returns to The Muny, where she last appeared in Fiddler on the Roof. A singer-songwriter from New York, Hannah blends genres with her sweeping vocal range. With origins in the theatrical world, storytelling is paramount within her composition and expression. Hannah made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked . She also starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence and traveled the country as Yitzhak in the first national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Her original show, beautiful little fool, is currently in development.

Jelani Remy (Kristoff) makes his Muny debut. Past shows: Back to the Future (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), The Lion King (Simba), Ain’t Too Proud (Eddie Kendricks), Smokey Joe’s Café, Cabaret (Emcee), Oscar Micheaux Suite, In the Trenches, Love Around the Block, The Apple Boys, Mozart: Her Story, Rock and Roll Man, and stage productions of Disney’s High School Musical 1 and 2. Jelani is an EPCOT Festival of the Arts and Disney Treasure performer and a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star and Chita Rivera Award recipient.

Bobby Conte (Hans) Previous Muny: Paint Your Wagon (William), 1776 (Edward Rutledge), Jersey Boys (Bob Gaudio), Les Misérables (Enjolras). Conte was most recently seen on Broadway as Cousin Kevin in last year’s revival of The Who’s Tommy. He had the honor of singing “Another Hundred People” by the late Stephen Sondheim in Marianne Elliott’s Tony Award-winning gender-bent revival of Company, and he made his Broadway debut originating the leading role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. Regional: Kennedy Center, Goodman Theatre, George Street Playhouse, Bay Street Theater, Two River Theater, McCarter Theatre Center, Cleveland Play House, Paper Mill Playhouse. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins), Intervenors, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Madam Secretary, The Code . Concerts: National Symphony Orchestra, Carolina Philharmonic, Oakland Symphony. Solo album: Along the Way. Training: University of Michigan, RADA.

Kennedy Kanagawa (Olaf) returns to The Muny after making his debut last year as Flotsam in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Broadway: Into the Woods (OBC, Drama Desk and Clive Barnes nominations). Off-Broadway/NY: White Rose (Theatre Row); Dinner With Georgette (NYTW); Saturday Night (Second Stage); The Good Swimmer (BAM); Lolita, My Love (York Theatre Company). National tour: Into the Woods. Regional: Waitress (TUTS, 5th Avenue Theatre, Ogunquit Playhouse), Frozen (Olney Theatre Center), Rent (New London Barn Playhouse), Tiananmen (Phoenix Theatre Company), Eastbound (Village Theatre), Gold Mountain (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Last Ship to Proxima Centauri (Portland Stage).

ANDREW A. CANO (Sven) is a puppeteer with multiple credits at Sesame Workshop, the Walt Disney Co. and the Jim Henson Co. Andrew has also performed for over 10 years at the Disneyland Resort in various shows, parades and special events, including television appearances on American Idol, The View and Dancing With the Stars. Since 2019, his work has taken him to the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center for the National Puppetry Conference, where he was chosen as an Emerging Artist in summer 2024. TV: Sesame Street (Max), Slumberkins (Apple TV+), Home Economics (ABC).

Jared Gertner (Weselton) At The Muny, Jared last played Benny Southstreet in Guys and Dolls. Broadway: The Book of Mormon (Elder Cunningham), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Barfee). Off-Broadway: Ordinary Days (Warren), Don’t Quit Your Night Job. Jared also played Cunningham in the first national tour and West End production (Olivier nomination) of The Book of Mormon. TV/film: American Crime Story, 911: Lonestar, NCIS, Supernatural, Mom, Modern Family, 2 Broke Girls, Marvel’s Agent Carter, Erin & Aaron , Side Hustle, American Dad, Family Guy, Bojack Horseman, Nightmare Cinema, Pup Star, Smallfoot. Regional: Sacramento Music Circus, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed, La Mirada, St. Louis Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, The Axelrod! Education: NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Jared is a professor at USC’s School of Dramatic Arts.

MALIAH STRAWBRIDGE (Young Elsa) makes her professional debut as a member of the principal cast of Disney’s Frozen. She was last seen at The Muny in the Youth Ensemble for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast , Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd. Other favorite roles include Tomika in School of Rock (Gateway Center for Performing Arts) and Grace in Big Machine (Fly North Theatricals). Maliah is 13 years old, studies voice with Jeffrey Richard Carter Studios and is a company dancer at Expressions Academy of Dance. She has also been a dedicated member of the Muny Kids troupe since 2022.

ISLA TURNER (Young Anna) is 11 years old and was part of the Youth Ensemble in Fiddler on the Roof and Chess. Isla is grateful to learn and perform with the Muny Kids troupe. Favorite community credits include Matilda (Matilda, Spotlight Productions), Fiddler on the Roof (Bielke, SLUH) and Arch City Kids’ annual musical revue supporting juvenile diabetes research. She is a vocal student at Lisa Christine Studios and studies dance at Dynamic Edge Dance Center.

Additional casting will be announced. The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The design team for Disney’s Frozen includes Tijana Bjelajac (scenic design), Robin L. McGee (costume design), Jason Lyons (lighting design), John Shivers and David Patridge (sound design), Kylee Loera (video design) and Ashley Rae Callahan (wig design).

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.