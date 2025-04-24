Harvey Fierstein Will Receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today that legendary actor and writer, and four-time Tony Award winner, Harvey Fierstein will receive the 2025 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Harvey Fierstein is the winner of four Tony Awards: two for Torch Song Trilogy (Best Play and Best Actor in a Play) as well as Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical for La Cage Aux Folles and Best Actor in a Musical for Hairspray. He has also written the Tony-winning hit Kinky Boots along with Newsies, Casa Valentina, A Catered Affair, Safe Sex, Bella Bella!, Legs Diamond, Spookhouse, Flatbush Tosca, Common Ground and more. He revised the book for Funny Girl, which had a hit run on Broadway and a multi-city North American tour, following its London production. His children’s book, The Sissy Duckling (Humanitas Award), is now in its fifth printing, and his New York Times bestselling memoir I Was Better Last Night is available on Knopf.

“Harvey Fierstein’s contributions to the American theatre, both as an artist and activist, represent an extraordinary legacy,” said Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League. “We are thrilled to honor him with this year’s Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Award and can’t wait to celebrate one of our icons at the Tony Awards on June 8th.”

Some of the luminaries previously honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award include Carol Channing, Graciela Daniele, Joel Gray, Jane Greenwood, Sheldon Harnick, Julie Harris, Rosemary Harris, Jerry Herman, James Earl Jones, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, Marshall W. Mason, Terrence McNally, Jack O’Brien, Harold Prince, Chita Rivera, Marian Seldes, Stephen Sondheim, Tommy Tune, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Harold Wheeler, and George C. Wolfe.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City later this year. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.