Michael Patrick Thornton Joins WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael Patrick Thornton will return to Broadway this fall as ‘Lucky’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.’

Waiting For Godot will play Broadway’s Hudson Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 13 for a Sunday, September 28 opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 4, 2026 only. Tickets are now on sale.

Thornton previously collaborated with Lloyd in the 2023 Tony Award-nominated revival of Ibsen’s A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain where he played ‘Dr. Rank,’ receiving the Callaway Award for his performance. A leading actor in Chicago’s theater scene, he won a Jeff Award for his solo performance in The Good Thief and received a nomination for Suicide, Incorporated. On television, he is well known for his recurring role as ‘Dr. Fife’ in “Private Practice” as well as “Madam Secretary” and “The Good Doctor.”

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years. In 2009, Ben Brantley, writing for the New York Times, said of Godot, “this greatest of 20th century plays, is also entertainment of a high order.”

Complete casting and design team for Waiting For Godot will be announced soon.