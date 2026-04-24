Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Opens and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Wake up to the latest buzz from the Broadway stage! Yesterday, Jeremy Jordan, Isa Briones, and Carrie St. Louis joined the electrifying cast of JUST IN TIME on Broadway, and we have the stunning photos to prove it. If you're looking for an epic tale, check out Tim Jackson's take on the smash hit musical TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK). New production photos reveal OPERATION MINCEMEAT's all-American cast, adding a twist to this Tony-winning show.

Plus, don't miss out on the announcement of Andrew Rannells co-hosting the upcoming season of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW and Ariana DeBose's mesmerizing performance of 'Fix You' at Lincoln Center's Gala. Dive into these stories and more on BroadwayWorld!

But first...

Coming Up

The Front Page

Joe Turner's Come and Gone opens on BroadwayThe Lost Boys opens on Broadway

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet

by Bruce Glikas

Beaches has made it to Broadway! The new musical just celebrated its opening night at the Majestic Theatre, where it is set to run through Sunday, September 6. Check out photos from the star-studded opening night red carpet here.. (more...)

Industry Insights

by Joshua Wright

by Josh Sharpe

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Michael Gioia

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Michael Gioia

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

Lea and Drew Lachey's LABEL•LESS Will Play Off-Broadway This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Lea and Drew Lachey's Label•less, a new musical experience, will play Off-Broadway this summer, after a limited, sold-out run in 2025. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)

Listen Up

"I will prove my own worth heal the damage and hurt that's been done

When the crying's all done, well i'm gonna shine like the sun" - 9 to 5 the Musical

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!