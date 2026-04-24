Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Opens and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 24, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Wake up to the latest buzz from the Broadway stage! Yesterday, Jeremy Jordan, Isa Briones, and Carrie St. Louis joined the electrifying cast of JUST IN TIME on Broadway, and we have the stunning photos to prove it. If you're looking for an epic tale, check out Tim Jackson's take on the smash hit musical TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK). New production photos reveal OPERATION MINCEMEAT's all-American cast, adding a twist to this Tony-winning show.
Plus, don't miss out on the announcement of Andrew Rannells co-hosting the upcoming season of THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW and Ariana DeBose's mesmerizing performance of 'Fix You' at Lincoln Center's Gala. Dive into these stories and more on BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|Coming Up
Joe Turner's Come and Gone opens on Broadway
Sunday, February 26
The Lost Boys opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Isa Briones, and Carrie St. Louis Join JUST IN TIME On Broadway
Earlier this week, Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) & Carrie St. Louis (Wicked) took their first bow in Broadway’s award-winning smash hit musical JUST IN TIME, joining Isa Briones (“The Pitt”) and Tony Award-Winner Debbie Gravitte. Check out photos of the new stars in action!
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Exclusive: Tim Jackson Unpacks the 'Absolutely Epic Journey' of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in its sixth month on Broadway, and one of the people behind the musical is director and choreographer Tim Jackson.Watch in this video as he chats more about the joys of bringing an entirely original story to Broadway!
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Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Unveils New Look At Its All-American Broadway Cast
Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat has shared new production photos starring the first all-American cast on Broadway: Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley, Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready and Amanda Jill Robinson.
|Must Watch
| Video/Photos: Andrew Rannells to Co-Host THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW Season 4
by Josh Sharpe
The Great American Baking Show is back for Season 4, with Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson set as hosts for the new season. Take a look at new photos and the official trailer for Season 4.. (more...)
| Video: Ariana DeBose Performs Coldplay's 'Fix You' at Lincoln Center's Gala
by Michael Major
Last year, Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose headlined the Lincoln Center Spring Gala with a special rendition of Coldplay's 'Fix You.' Watch a video of the performance now!. (more...)
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Video: Henry Winkler Looks Back on Short-Lived Broadway Debut: 'It Was Devastating'
Video: Watch a New Trailer for POWER BALLAD with Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas
|Hot Photos
| Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet
by Bruce Glikas
Beaches has made it to Broadway! The new musical just celebrated its opening night at the Majestic Theatre, where it is set to run through Sunday, September 6. Check out photos from the star-studded opening night red carpet here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Joshua Wright
The Metropolitan Opera's high-profile arrangement with the Saudi Arabian government - a deal that would have delivered up to $200 million to the struggling company over eight years - has collapsed.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/23/2026; Jobs In Lighting, Sound, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 4/23/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Television Academy Foundation Launches Alumni Apprenticeships Program
by Josh Sharpe
The Television Academy Foundation has launched its new Alumni Apprenticeships Program, which places alumni from its education programs into the media workforce in an attempt to combat the challenging entry-level job market for early-career professionals. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the lead cast for its upcoming production of SHREK THE MUSICAL, with Nik Walker, Kara Lindsay, and Marcus M. Martin heading the company at Forest Park in St. Louis.. (more...)
EPIC: THE MUSICAL to Receive Animated Adaptation from Jerry Bruckheimer
by Josh Sharpe
EPIC the Musical, the viral multi-part musical adaptation of Homer's Odyssey, will be coming to the screen in a new animated adaptation spearheaded by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.. (more...)
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour Will Play Final Performance in May; Recoups on Broadway and Tour
by Stephi Wild
The National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO will be making its final stop of the tour in New Haven, CT. The production will play May 14–17 at the Shubert Theatre before the curtain comes down on the national tour for good.. (more...)
Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and John Turturro to Star RHINOCEROS in A.R.T.
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Repertory Theater (A. R.T.) has revealed that the cast of its upcoming production of Rhinoceros directed by Paulus will feature Paul Giamatti, Tatania Maslany, and John Turturro.. (more...)
The History of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Callouts — and What ‘Virgins’ Should Know Before They Go
by Michael Gioia
BroadwayWorld breaks down how and why The Rocky Horror Show callouts began and explains what you could expect before taking a jump to the left, a step to the right and joining Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Transsexual, Transylvania. . (more...)
Debut of the Month: Esteban Andres Cruz in DOG DAY AFTERNOON - 'It Has Been a Product of Love'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
For BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month, we are featuring Esteban Andres Cruz, who is currently making their Broadway debut in Dog Day Afternoon, opposite Jon Berthal. Read the full interview with Esteban here!. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo to Star in THE ROAD HOME Musical Directed by Bill Condon
by Josh Sharpe
Cynthia Erivo is teaming up with director Bill Condon for The Road Home, a musical drama centering on real-life musicians Miriam ‘Mama Africa’ Makeba and Hugh Masekela and their Graceland band.. (more...)
Jim Parsons Reveals Whether or Not Ariana Grande Has Come to Broadway’s TITANIQUE Yet
by Michael Gioia
Everyone, including Jim Parsons, is awaiting Ariana Grande’s arrival at Broadway’s St. James Theatre to support her brother, Frankie Grande, in Titaníque. . (more...)
MASQUERADE Will Host NOCTURNE Late Night Performance Set in the World of PHANTOM
by Stephi Wild
The Off-Broadway immersive Phantom of the Opera experience Masquerade will host Nocturne, a specially curated evening set in the gothic world of the Phantom this weekend. . (more...)
GODSPELL Documentary to Hit Theaters This September
by Josh Sharpe
Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the North American rights for the documentary about the original Toronto production of Godspell. It will hit theaters this September.. (more...)
Lea and Drew Lachey's LABEL•LESS Will Play Off-Broadway This Summer
by Stephi Wild
Lea and Drew Lachey's Label•less, a new musical experience, will play Off-Broadway this summer, after a limited, sold-out run in 2025. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"I will prove my own worth heal the damage and hurt that's been done