Lea and Drew Lachey's LABEL•LESS Will Play Off-Broadway This Summer

Lea and Drew Lachey's Label•less, a new musical experience, will play Off-Broadway this summer, after a limited, sold-out run in 2025.

Written and directed by Lea and Drew Lachey, with choreography by Lea Lachey, Label•less will begin performances Wednesday June 10, 2026, at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios (229 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036) with opening night set for Thursday June 18, for a limited run through Saturday August 29, 2026.

Label•less is a new 90-minute musical experience that gets real about the challenges we all face in today’s world. Created by Drew Lachey (98 Degrees & “Dancing With the Stars”) and choreographer Lea Lachey, Label•less features a wildly talented cast of young adults sharing real-life experiences and taking audiences on an emotional journey packed with soaring vocals and electric dancing. With an original score spanning rock, pop, and R&B, plus hit songs like “Born This Way” and “Rise Up,” Label•less is on a mission to break down barriers, remind us of our shared humanity, and envision life beyond labels.

Lea & Drew Lachey shared, "At a time when the world is craving human connection and a sense of community, we are thrilled to be bringing Label•less back to NYC for the summer of 2026. Being able to combine this wildly talented cast with powerful stories and a sense of hope is what motivates us as creators.”

The cast of Label•less will feature Justin Daxt Bobbs, Nasir Butler, Antonio Davis, Micah Day, Abby Docherty, Diana Hutchinson, Iz Lachey, Kendall Maley, Colton Smith, and Kiwi Villalobos. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Label•less is written and directed by choreographer and performer Lea Lachey and award-winning stage and screen star Drew Lachey, of the multi-platinum and Grammy nominated vocal group 98 Degrees; and choreographed by Lea Lachey. Label•less features projections by Brave Berlin.

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