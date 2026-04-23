EPIC The Musical Movie Is Happening with Bruckheimer

EPIC the Musical, the viral multi-part musical adaptation of Homer's Odyssey, will be coming to the screen in a new animated adaptation spearheaded by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

EPIC has racked up millions of streams since debuting online in 2021, becoming a viral sensation on TikTok in the process. Composer and creator Jorge Rivera-Herrans began releasing the musical as a series of concept albums in 2022. The first part, EPIC: The Troy Saga, saw over 3 million streams in its first week of release alone.

Bruckheimer is known for his work on blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean and Top Gun. He is working with Rivera-Herrans on the adaptation, which Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will also produce. The movie is currently in the early stages of development.

The musical, maintaining its ancient Greece setting but with modern influences, tells the classic tale of Odysseus' 20-year journey to return home to his family in Ithaca while being challenged by Gods, monsters, and the elements.

EPIC's fully sung-through 40-song contemporary score spans a range of musical genres, including pop, electronic, rock, orchestral, and world music. The story is told in a series of 9 albums, with the final installment, The Ithaca Sage, having debuted last December.

The original cast of EPIC: The Troy Saga consists of Teagan Earley as Athena, Steven Dookie as Polites, Luke Holt as Zeus, Armando Julián as Eurylochus, and Rivera-Herrans as Odysseus. The ensemble includes Drew Arisco, Alessandra Casanova, John Coons, Michael Fisher, Graham Hancock, Leah Platt, Fernanda Sardaneta, Erica Spondike, and Keith Weiss.

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