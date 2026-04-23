MASQUERADE Will Host NOCTURNE Late Night Performance Set in the World of PHANTOM

The Off-Broadway immersive Phantom of the Opera experience Masquerade will host Nocturne, a specially curated evening set in the gothic world of the Phantom this weekend. Nocturne will take over the venue’s Lake Bar on Saturday, April 25 beginning at 10 PM at 218 West 57th Street. Hosted by the Phantom’s minions Archie Goats, Venus Cuffs, LadyGunn, Boyabaddie, Love + Craft + Beauty, Andrew Barret Cox & Apocalypse Noir, Esther, The Bipedal Entity!, and Misha G., Nocturne will feature a rotating roster of performers from Masquerade’s infamous Carnival of Shadows, including artists from The Box and The Stranger, alongside Rox Republic, Lydia Wilts, Rachel Beals, and Jakeim Hart. The music ‘of the night’ will be conducted by Disco Max and Roman Chappelle.

This bold new series is led by impresario and performer PJ Adzima, Founder and CEO of Stage Time, who now serves as Masquerade’s Director of Late-Night Programming.

“I’m so excited to expand the world of Masquerade into the

night,” Adzima said. “Masquerade pushes the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and now we’re carrying that creativity into afterhours - six nights a week of evening entertainment that feels just as transportive, seductive, and alive.”

Tickets for Nocturne are $40 per person and can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/2rraw5ft. Nocturne is a 21+ experience; guests are encouraged to embrace “evening extravagant” dress code, including masks.

Additional Masquerade evening programming will be announced shortly.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

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