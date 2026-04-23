Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and John Turturro to Star RHINOCEROS in A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater (A. R.T.) has revealed that the cast of its upcoming production of Rhinoceros directed by Paulus will feature Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany, and John Turturro. Each will be making their A.R.T debut. Rhinoceros begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, celebrates its opening on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and will run through Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In Rhinoceros, everything seems normal one Sunday morning…until it’s not. One by one, friends and colleagues transform into rhinoceroses, and Bérenger (Turturro) is forced to decide: will he follow the crowd or stand his ground? As resonant as when it premiered in the wake of the Second World War, Rhinoceros reminds us of the importance of holding on to our humanity amidst mounting pressures to conform. This new adaptation by A.R.T. based on Derek Prouse’s seminal translation of Eugène Ionesco’s landmark play is staged by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, directing her final production at the Loeb Drama Center before the A.R.T.’s move to its new home in Allston, the Goel Center for Creativity & Performance.

Paul Giamatti will appear as Jean. He is a multi-award winner known as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. He can currently be seen in Season 7 of Netflix’s Black Mirror (2026 Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series), Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, and the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academyand can next be seen starring opposite Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg’s feature film No One Cares as well as in Tom McCarthy’s feature The Statement, opposite Paul Rudd. He previously starred In Focus Features’ The Holdovers (Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical), Sideways, and Cinderella Man. Previous television credits include HBO’s Too Big to Fail, (SAG Award) and the Emmy Award-winning miniseries John Adams (Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe awards for Best Actor in a Miniseries).

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany will appear as Daisy. She is an Emmy Award-winning actress known for Orphan Black, She-Hulk, and Perry Mason. She will next appear in Apple TV+’s Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed and Sony Pictures Classics' The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. Recently, Maslany wrapped production on Osgood Perkins’ The Young People. Her film credits include Keeper and The Monkey. On Broadway, she has appeared in Network and Grey House.

John Turturro will appear as Bérenger. He is an Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and director. He stars in The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, a crime thriller directed by Noah Segan, which had its World Premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Sony Pictures Classics in theaters Fall 2026, and will also star in Tom McCarthy’s upcoming untitled film. Turturro is directing the feature documentary Joe Torre (Working Title), which is currently in production. He has worked with many acclaimed filmmakers including Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Robert Redford, Joel and Ethan Coen, and Michael Bay. His notable film credits include Do the Right Thing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, Miller’s Crossing, and Quiz Show. Turturro won an Emmy Award for his guest appearance on Monk and starred as John Stone in HBO’s: The Night Of, earning an Emmy nomination, as well as Irving Bailiff in the Apple TV+ series Severance, for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Individual tickets to Rhinoceros will be available beginning June 25. They are available now to A.R.T. supporters as part of three- and four-play subscriptions starting at $172 (including a $25 per order subscription administration fee). Subscriptions are available to renewing subscribers on May 7 and to the general public on May 21. Subscriptions include an invitation to an exclusive first-look event at the Goel Center for Creativity & Performance to be held in February 2027.

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