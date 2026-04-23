KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour Will Play Final Performance in May; Recoups on Broadway and Tour

The National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo will be making its final stop of the tour in New Haven, CT. The production will play May 14–17 at the Shubert Theatre before the curtain comes down on the national tour for good. This is audiences’ last chance to see Kimberly Akimbo on tour.

By the time Kimberly Akimbo ends its run, the National Tour will have played 79 weeks across 61 cities. Both the Broadway production and the National Tour have now recouped their investments — with the success of the National Tour allowing the Broadway production to return the remainder of its capitalization.

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The National Tour is led by Broadway veteran Ann Morrison (Kimberly) alongside Marcus Phillips (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Gabby Beredo (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Max Santopietro (Aaron). Benjamin Camenzuli, Aidan B. Jones, Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon and Sabrina Shah are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Read the reviews for the tour here.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Ryan Edward Wise. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

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