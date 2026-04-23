Video: Watch a New Trailer for POWER BALLAD with Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas





A new trailer is here for Power Ballad, the movie musical featuring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas as two feuding musicians. The movie will be available in select theaters on May 29, before opening nationwide in theaters on June 5 from Lionsgate.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer Rick (Rudd), who crosses paths with a fading boyband star, Danny (Jonas), during a gig. After the two bond over music and a late-night jam session, Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into a hit that reignites his career and Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves, even if it means risking everything he cares about.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunkett, and Jack Reynor. Check out photos from the movie's U.S. premiere at SXSW in March and take a look at a new poster below.

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