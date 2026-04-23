Jim Parsons Reveals Whether or Not Ariana Grande Has Come to Broadway’s TITANIQUE Yet

Everyone, including Jim Parsons, is awaiting Ariana Grande’s arrival at Broadway’s St. James Theatre to support her brother, Frankie Grande, in Titaníque.

During the Big Bang Theory alum’s appearance on the Monday, April 20, broadcast of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Parsons was asked by a fan whether or not the Wicked actress has seen Titaníque on Broadway just yet.

“Ari has not been there,” Parsons — who plays Ruth Dewitt Bukater in the Titanic musical parody — explained.

“My husband [art director Todd Spiewak] said I must find out when she’s coming and that whatever he’s planning to do, he will cancel and show up,” he added, joking: “It’s borderline creepy, so I’m not sure I’m going to tell him.”

The WWHL fan also asked the 53-year-old actor who was his favorite celebrity to attend the Broadway musical, which officially opened April 12.

“I don’t see very well into the audience, so I can’t tell who’s there,” Parsons prefaced, “but Susan Sarandon was there for opening, which thrilled me.”

Host Andy Cohen asked if Céline Dion herself has seen the musical, which features her iconic music catalogue. Marla Mindelle, who is a co-author and co-producer of the celebration production, also stars in the show as a heightened version of the Grammy Award-winning music legend.

While Parsons confirmed that Dion, 58, has not been to the show, he said, “I know people in Céline’s camp have seen it, and they’re very in touch with Céline’s camp. It’s a good relationship, so that would be a major moment.”

After WWHL posted a clip of Parsons’ interview to their Instagram account, Frankie — who plays Victor Garber and Luigi in the musical — chimed in by writing in the comments, “I don’t think I’m gonna tell him!”

While the “7 Rings” singer has not yet been to Broadway’s St. James Theatre to see her brother in his starring role, which he also played when the show debuted Off-Broadway in 2022, their mother Joan Grande was on hand for Frankie’s special night.

Written by Mindelle, Tye Blue and Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque reimagines the events that took place in the 1997 film Titanic, telling the story from Dion’s perspective.

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