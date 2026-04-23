Exclusive: Tim Jackson Unpacks the 'Absolutely Epic Journey' of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in its sixth month on Broadway, and one of the people behind the musical is director and choreographer Tim Jackson.

"One the things that drew me to this show right from the very beginning is his brand new and completely original," he explained. "The story has never been told before. Anyone who's coming to the show is going to experience something that's unexpected. That's one of the reasons why I do new musicals and especially brand new musicals where it's not an adaptation, but it's genuinely original."

Jackson has been with the musical from some of its earliest days. "It's been a real joy to work on it right from the very beginning when it was in its infancy and to take it and watch it grow. We took the show from being in little workshops, to regional productions in the UK, and then off West End, and then West End ,and then ART, and then to Broadway. So it's been on this absolutely epic journey. And there have been so many people who've touched it along the way."

Watch in this video as he chats more about the joys of bringing an entirely original story to Broadway!

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