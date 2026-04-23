BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/23/2026; Jobs In Lighting, Sound, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/23/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Adult Programs Conservatory Associate

American Conservatory Theater is an essential gathering place that brings artists and communities together to inspire and provoke. A.C.T.’s mission is to engage the spirit of the San Francisco Bay Area, activate stories that resonate, promote a diversity of voices and points of view, and empower theater makers and audiences to celebrate liveness. A.C.T. values inclusion, transformational learning, participation, and rigorous fun. A.C.T. is a Tony Award–winning nonprofit theater serving almost 200,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area annually through theater, training, and education and community programs. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: BTE seeking a Resident Artist: Company Manager

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE), a 48‑year‑old professional rural ensemble theatre committed to artistic excellence, arts education, collaborative artistic direction, and community engagement, seeks a Resident Artist Company Manager whose artistic discipline is Stage Management and whose service area is Company Management. This is a full-time Reside... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Play Submissions for LSU SciArt New Play Festival

Louisiana State University (LSU) is proud to announce the return of the SciArts New Play Festival, taking place in the Fall of 2026. Co-sponsored by the LSU College of Science, the LSU School of Theatre, and the LSU Office of Research and Economic Development, this groundbreaking festival will showcase staged readings of new accurate science plays selected from submissions across the nation. The LSU SciArts New Play Festival is now accepting submissions. We are inviting playwright... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: BTE seeking new Resident Artist: Actor/Director

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE), a 48‑year‑old professional rural ensemble theatre committed to artistic excellence, arts education, collaborative artistic direction, and community engagement, seeks a new Resident Artist. This artist will serve as an Actor-Director, Teaching Artist, and administrative liaison. This is a full-time Resident Artist pos... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Production Managers / Directors – Job Opening

We are currently seeking experienced and highly motivated Technical Production Managers and Directors to join our growing production teams. This role is ideal for individuals who are passionate about theatre, live events, and production management, and who can successfully lead technical operations from concept to execution. The selected candidates will oversee all technical aspects of productions, ensuring smooth coordination between creative and technical departments.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Summer Theatre Academy Director/Choreographers & Music Directors

The White Plains Performing Arts Center a non profit regional theatre is looking for energetic, passionate individuals to work with our Summer Theatre Academy students in our summer camp. We are looking to hire Director/Choreographers & Music Directors for our summer youth shows. Please state when applying which show(s) you are interested in. We strive to have a different creative team for each show. The Director/Choreographer positions are ONE position and r... (more)

Internships - Administrative: GigHubb Internship - Position OPEN

GigHubb Chicago is a premier musician network, connecting world-class live musicians with elite venues, private events, and corporate partners across the Chicago area. We are looking for a high-energy, results-driven Intern to help us scale our bookings and strengthen our footprint in the B2B and B2C music markets. This isn't your typical "coffee run"... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Velvet Stage Lab - A Creative Workshop For Multi-Hyphenates

Calling all writer-directors, actor-singers, producer-designers, dancer-dramaturgs, and everyone who refuses to be just one thing. Join a four-week workshop where creative multi-hyphenates deepen their voice and connect with a community of boundary-pushers. Each week blends theatre exercises, personal discovery, and collaborative exploration designed to stretch your artistry and affirm everything you bring to the table. This is where playful exploration meets the foundation for a sustai... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Voice/Piano Teacher - WANTED

Voice / Piano Instructor Needed for AMI campuses in Clarendon Hills, IL. Education: Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Music Performance or Education. Teaching Experience: Minimum of Two years. Responsibilities: To deliver high- quality instruction to students of all ages in private/ group lesson settings; Provide assessment of students’ musical progress... (more)

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