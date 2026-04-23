Video/Photos: Andrew Rannells to Co-Host THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW Season 4





The Great American Baking Show is back for Season 4, with Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson set as hosts for the new season. This marks the first full season hosting gig for the pair, who previously co-hosted for several themed episodes.

Take a look at new photos and the official trailer for Season 4, which will welcome eight of the nation’s best aspiring bakers to the tent. The new season will stream on The Roku Channel beginning May 11, 2026.

Season 4's diverse group take on themed dares that measure their creativity, precision, and bravado. Under the guidance of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, they knead, sift, whisk, and frost their way from cookies and cakes to breads and pastries. In the end, only one will rise above the rest and be awarded the coveted cake stand and the title of America’s best amateur baker.

Contestants this season are Adam Greathouse, Lisa Sanders, Meeki Lad, Melissa Curmi, Rebecca "Becca" Cary, Ruiqi Chen, Scott Oscher, and Susan "Sue" Taylor. Executive producers are Letty Kavanagh, Kieran Smith, Nicholas Berry, Jeremy Finn, and Adam Cooper.

In addition to serving as co-host, Rannells also appeared as a guest baker in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer alongside fellow Broadway alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Photo Credit: Roku

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