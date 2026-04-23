Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet
Beaches is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett.
Beaches has made it to Broadway! The new musical just celebrated its opening night at the Majestic Theatre, where it is set to run through Sunday, September 6. Check out photos from the star-studded opening night red carpet below!
The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.
Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Samantha Schwartz, Harper Burns, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Olive Ross-Kline
Samantha Schwartz, Harper Burns, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Olive Ross-Kline
Samantha Schwartz, Zeya Grace, Harper Burns
Joelle Gully, Olive Ross-Kline
Mike Stoller, Iris Rainer Dart
Mike Stoller, Iris Rainer Dart, Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso
Jessica Vosk, Dave Godar
Jessica Vosk, Dave Godar
Bailey Ryon, Samantha Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett, Zeya Grace, Emma Ogea
Samantha Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett, Zeya Grace
Cast of Beaches
Beaches team
Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso
Jeff Silbar
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