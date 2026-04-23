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Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet

Beaches is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett.

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Beaches has made it to Broadway! The new musical just celebrated its opening night at the Majestic Theatre, where it is set to run through Sunday, September 6. Check out photos from the star-studded opening night red carpet below!

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle GullyBen JacobyStephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha SchwartzBrent ThiessenLael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer DartBeaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Stafford Arima

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Mike Stoller

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Samantha Schwartz, Harper Burns, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Olive Ross-Kline

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Samantha Schwartz, Harper Burns, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Olive Ross-Kline

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Samantha Schwartz, Zeya Grace

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Samantha Schwartz, Zeya Grace, Harper Burns

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Joelle Gully, Olive Ross-Kline

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Iris Rainer Dart

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Paul Adam Schaefer

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Paul Adam Schaefer

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Paul Adam Schaefer

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Taylor Sage Evans

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Taylor Sage Evans

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Mike Stoller, Iris Rainer Dart

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Mike Stoller, Iris Rainer Dart, Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Kelli Barrett

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Kelli Barrett

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Emma Ogea, Bailey Ryon

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jessica Vosk

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jessica Vosk, Dave Godar

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jessica Vosk, Dave Godar

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Bailey Ryon, Samantha Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett, Zeya Grace, Emma Ogea

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Samantha Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett, Zeya Grace

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Bailey Ryon

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Bailey Ryon

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Emma Ogea

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Emma Ogea

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jarrod Spector

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cast of Beaches

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Ben Jacoby, Brent Thiessen

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Ben Jacoby

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Brent Thiessen

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Zurin Villanueva

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Zurin Villanueva

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Brent Thiessen

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Eric Coles

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Eric Coles

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Mia Gerachis

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Mia Gerachis

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Stephanie Martignetti

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Stephanie Martignetti

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lael Van Keuren

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lael Van Keuren

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Sarah Bockel

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Sarah Bockel

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Emma Ogea

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Emma Ogea

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Beaches team

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Loretta Devine

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Matt Cowart, Lonny Price

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jennifer Rias

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jennifer Rias

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jennifer Rias

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jennifer Rias

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Loretta Devine , Jessica Vosk

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Charlie Rosen, Joseph Thalken

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Elena Ricardo

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jennifer Rias

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jesse Eisenberg

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jeff Silbar

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cliff Richard

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Orfeh

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cynthia Germanotta

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cynthia Germanotta

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Frank DiLella

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Frank DiLella

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

Photos: On the BEACHES Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka

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