Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Isa Briones, and Carrie St. Louis Join JUST IN TIME On Broadway

Earlier this week, Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) & Carrie St. Louis (Wicked) took their first bow in Broadway’s award-winning smash hit musical Just in Time, joining Isa Briones (“The Pitt”) and Tony Award-Winner Debbie Gravitte. Check out photos of the new stars in action!

Watch Jordan record "Dream Lover" and check out photos from his first curtain call.

Just in Time is currently running at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street).

Just in Time is an exhilarating musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

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