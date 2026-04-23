Video: Ariana DeBose Performs Coldplay's 'Fix You' at Lincoln Center's Gala





Last year, Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose headlined the Lincoln Center Spring Gala with a special rendition of Coldplay's "Fix You." Watch a video of the performance now!

Directed by Teddy Bergman, the one-night-only concert highlighted a blend of jazz and the American songbook while raising funds to support Lincoln Center’s work in the community. The concert took place at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, honoring Ralph Schlosstein and Ambassador Jane Hartley.

About Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose gained worldwide recognition for her groundbreaking performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which earned her an Academy Award, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards. It made her the first openly queer Afro-Latina to receive an Academy Award. Her recent films include Matthew Vaughn’s action film Argylle (Apple/Universal), Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller I.S.S., Disney's 100th anniversary animated film Wish, Kraven the Hunter (Sony Pictures), and House of Spoils (Blumhouse/Prime Video). She also stars in the Prime Video series adaptation of Patricia Cornell’s “Scarpetta,” starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.



In 2022, 2023, and 2024, DeBose has hosted the Tony Awards, earning critical acclaim and two Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Variety Special” in 2023 and 2024. She also starred in both seasons of the critically acclaimed musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+) as well as Ryan Murphy's The Prom (Netflix). On Broadway, DeBose was nominated for a Tony Award for her performacne as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and for being part of the original cast of Hamilton, in which she also appeared in the film adaptation for Disney+. Other stage credits include Pippin, Motown the Musical, Bring It On: The Musical, and Company. She was most recently seen in Classic Stage Company's production of The Baker's Wife.

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