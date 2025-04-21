Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's
by Bruce Glikas
Broadway veteran and star of stage and screen, Idina Menzel, was presented with her portrait at the iconic Sardi's recently. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and More in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. You can now get a first look at photos here!. (more...)
Capezio Dancewear Company Sold After 140 Years
by Stephi Wild
After over a century of family ownership, the dancewear company Capezio is changing hands. Argand Partners LP, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Ballet Makers Inc., the parent company of Capezio.. (more...)
World Premiere PARENT TRAP Parody GINGER TWINSIES to Play Orpheum Theatre This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ginger Twinsies, a send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak, will have its world premiere Off-Broadway this summer at the Orpheum Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
OH, MARY! Script Now Available For Purchase From Dramatists Play Service
by Michael Major
Dramatists Play Service, the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, has published the script for Oh, Mary!. The cover of the Signature Acting Edition script showcases iconic art from the smash-hit Broadway production.. (more...)
Video: Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer Perform 'Your Song' From MOULIN ROUGE! on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Friday morning, Moulin Rouge! stars Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer visited TODAY to perform from the hit musical. The duo, who previously shared the stage in Hadestown, took the stage to sing 'Your Song.' Watch the performance!. (more...)
Video: Michelle Williams Joins Michelle Williams Backstage at DEATH BECOMES HER
by Stephi Wild
Michelle Williams, currently starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, was recently paid a visit by...Michelle Williams! Check out the video of the pair together here!. (more...)
