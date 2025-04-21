News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 21, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, April 21
Floyd Collins opens on Broadway
Tuesday, April 22
Stranger Things: The First Shadow opens on Broadway
Drama League Awards nominations announced
Thursday, April 24
Pirates! the Penzance Musical opens on Broadway
Friday, April 25
Outer Critics Circle Awards nomination
Sunday, April 27
Dead Outlaw opens on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves opens on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Exclusive: Aaron Tveit Sings 'I Know Him So Well' at MISCAST25- a Tribute to Gavin Creel
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of one of the most touching moments of the night. Watch in this video as Aaron Tveit sings a tribute to his friend, and frequent Miscast collaborator, the late Gavin Creel.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in JUST IN TIME on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos for the Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff. Check out the photos here!   . (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and More in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. You can now get a first look at photos here!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's
by Bruce Glikas
Broadway veteran and star of stage and screen, Idina Menzel, was presented with her portrait at the iconic Sardi's recently. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and More in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. You can now get a first look at photos here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Capezio Dancewear Company Sold After 140 Years
by Stephi Wild
After over a century of family ownership, the dancewear company Capezio is changing hands. Argand Partners LP, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Ballet Makers Inc., the parent company of Capezio.. (more...

World Premiere PARENT TRAP Parody GINGER TWINSIES to Play Orpheum Theatre This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ginger Twinsies, a send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak, will have its world premiere Off-Broadway this summer at the Orpheum Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

OH, MARY! Script Now Available For Purchase From Dramatists Play Service
by Michael Major
Dramatists Play Service, the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, has published the script for Oh, Mary!. The cover of the Signature Acting Edition script showcases iconic art from the smash-hit Broadway production.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Video: Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer Perform 'Your Song' From MOULIN ROUGE! on TODAY
by Josh Sharpe
On Friday morning, Moulin Rouge! stars Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer visited TODAY to perform from the hit musical. The duo, who previously shared the stage in Hadestown, took the stage to sing 'Your Song.' Watch the performance!. (more...

Video: Michelle Williams Joins Michelle Williams Backstage at DEATH BECOMES HER
by Stephi Wild
Michelle Williams, currently starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, was recently paid a visit by...Michelle Williams! Check out the video of the pair together here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Patti LuPone

Other birthdays on this date include:

Ruthie Ann Miles
Claybourne Elder
John Cameron Mitchell

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Walk on through the wind,
walk on through the rain.
Though your dreams be tossed and blown.
Walk on, walk on
with hope in your heart,
and you'll never walk alone."

- Carousel
Deals from Ticketmaster
Chicago

Chicago

Ambassador Theatre (Broadway)

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Videos