Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, April 21

Floyd Collins opens on Broadway

Tuesday, April 22

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opens on Broadway

Drama League Awards nominations announced

Thursday, April 24

Pirates! the Penzance Musical opens on Broadway

Friday, April 25

Outer Critics Circle Awards nomination

Sunday, April 27

Dead Outlaw opens on Broadway

Real Women Have Curves opens on Broadway

Exclusive: Aaron Tveit Sings 'I Know Him So Well' at MISCAST25- a Tribute to Gavin Creel

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you an exclusive sneak peek of one of the most touching moments of the night. Watch in this video as Aaron Tveit sings a tribute to his friend, and frequent Miscast collaborator, the late Gavin Creel.. (more...)

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in JUST IN TIME on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at production photos for the Broadway musical JUST IN TIME starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff. Check out the photos here! . (more...)

Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Jinkx Monsoon and More in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. You can now get a first look at photos here!

Photos: Idina Menzel Receives Portrait at Sardi's

by Bruce Glikas

Broadway veteran and star of stage and screen, Idina Menzel, was presented with her portrait at the iconic Sardi's recently. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling of the portrait. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Capezio Dancewear Company Sold After 140 Years

by Stephi Wild

After over a century of family ownership, the dancewear company Capezio is changing hands. Argand Partners LP, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Ballet Makers Inc., the parent company of Capezio.. (more...)

World Premiere PARENT TRAP Parody GINGER TWINSIES to Play Orpheum Theatre This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ginger Twinsies, a send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap, written and directed by Kevin Zak, will have its world premiere Off-Broadway this summer at the Orpheum Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

OH, MARY! Script Now Available For Purchase From Dramatists Play Service

by Michael Major

Dramatists Play Service, the iconic play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, has published the script for Oh, Mary!. The cover of the Signature Acting Edition script showcases iconic art from the smash-hit Broadway production.. (more...)

Video: Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer Perform 'Your Song' From MOULIN ROUGE! on TODAY

by Josh Sharpe

On Friday morning, Moulin Rouge! stars Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer visited TODAY to perform from the hit musical. The duo, who previously shared the stage in Hadestown, took the stage to sing 'Your Song.' Watch the performance!. (more...)

Video: Michelle Williams Joins Michelle Williams Backstage at DEATH BECOMES HER

by Stephi Wild

Michelle Williams, currently starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, was recently paid a visit by...Michelle Williams! Check out the video of the pair together here!. (more...)

Patti LuPone

Other birthdays on this date include:

Ruthie Ann Miles

Claybourne Elder

John Cameron Mitchell

