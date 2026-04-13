Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 13, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Extends Broadway Run and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Picked For You

Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Today, we're diving into a world of theatrical brilliance and creativity. First, check out the new cast of Operation Mincemeat at the Golden Theatre, who are sharing insights about their exciting journey. We also have a chat with Andrew Lloyd Webber discussing the reinvention of his musicals for new generations. Don't miss out on an exclusive recording by Christiani Pitts for the Two Strangers cast album. And for those who enjoy a fusion of Shakespeare and modern music, see how Riz Ahmed transforms Hamlet with a rap twist. Plus, Moulin Rouge! extends its Broadway run with exciting new updates. Stay tuned for more and happy reading!