Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 13, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Extends Broadway Run and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld readers! Today, we're diving into a world of theatrical brilliance and creativity. First, check out the new cast of Operation Mincemeat at the Golden Theatre, who are sharing insights about their exciting journey. We also have a chat with Andrew Lloyd Webber discussing the reinvention of his musicals for new generations. Don't miss out on an exclusive recording by Christiani Pitts for the Two Strangers cast album. And for those who enjoy a fusion of Shakespeare and modern music, see how Riz Ahmed transforms Hamlet with a rap twist. Plus, Moulin Rouge! extends its Broadway run with exciting new updates. Stay tuned for more and happy reading!
But first...
|Coming Up
Wednesday, April 15
The Fear of 13 opens on Broadway
Thursday, April 16
Proof opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 19
Fallen Angels opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: God They're Brilliant! Meet the Year 2 Stars of OPERATION MINCEMEAT
It's Operation: Year Two at the Golden Theatre, where Operation Mincemeat recently welcomed an all-new, all-American cast. Watch in this video as the new cast chats about getting to know their new roles!
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The Jellicle Rebirth: Andrew Lloyd Webber on the Joy of Seeing His Musicals Reinvented for a New Generation
Was there ever a composer so clever as musical Mr. Andrew Lloyd Webber? Fresh off of a purrrfect opening night for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, musical theatre living legend sat with BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge to unpack the beloved (and now critically acclaimed) show's enduring legacy. Watch in this video!
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Exclusive: Watch Christiani Pitts Record 'What'll It Be?' for the TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Cast Album
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance of Christiani Pitts (King Kong, A Bronx Tale) recording Robin's Act 1 'I Want' song, “What'll It Be”. Watch the video here and check out the Broadway Cast Recording of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), now on all streaming platforms.
|Must Watch
| Video: For Riz Ahmed, Rap Music Was the Key to Unlocking Shakespeare's HAMLET
by Josh Sharpe
Riz Ahmed stars as Hamlet in a new film reimagining of the classic Shakespeare tragedy, now set in modern-day London. Watch Ahmed speak about the film in a recent interview, including why he likens Shakespeare to rap music, and filming an iconic speech from the play.. (more...)
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Video: Jordan Litz Stars as Prince Charming in INTO THE WOODS-Inspired Video
Video: Matthew Morrison Dances With GLEE Co-Star Heather Morris at JUST IN TIME
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Meet the Cast of THE EMPORIUM at CSC
by Jennifer Broski
Classic Stage Company will soon present the New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium, adapted and completed by Kirk Lynn and directed by Rob Melrose. Check out photos of the cast here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Michael Major
Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying have joined the producing team of Titanique on Broadway. The Pentatonix star and his husband make their Broadway producing debut with the project.. (more...)
Tyler Perry Joins Producing Team of JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE
by Stephi Wild
Producer, director, writer, and actor Tyler Perry has joined the producing team of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway. Learn more here!. (more...)
Matthew Modine Receives 2026 Garden of Dreams Hero Award
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Garden of Dreams Foundation has named Garden of Dreams Board Member Matthew Modine as the 2026 recipient of the Garden of Dreams Hero Award. Patrick Ewing and John Starks presented Modine with the award during Thursday night’s Knicks game. . (more...)
Lucille Lortel Theatre Reveals 2026 Recipients of The 121 Project
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Lucille Lortel Theatre has revealed that five new musicals will receive support through the 121 Project, the Lortel’s tailored development program for new musical works.. (more...)
West Chelsea Artists Open Studios Will Return in May With Free Public Event
by Stephi Wild
The West Chelsea Artists Open Studios has announced its 2026 Call for Artists, inviting painters, sculptors, photographers, and multidisciplinary artists to participate.. (more...)
Laufey to be Honored with ASCAP Creative Voice Award
by Josh Sharpe
Grammy Award-winning musical artist Laufey will be honored with the ASCAP Creative Voice Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Michael Major
Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying have joined the producing team of Titanique on Broadway. The Pentatonix star and his husband make their Broadway producing debut with the project.. (more...)
Suzie Toot Embarking on Summer Tour of New Solo Show SUZIE WITH A Z
by Josh Sharpe
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Suzie Toot is hitting the road this summer with an all-new solo tour. The breakout performer, who appeared in Season 17, will present her one-woman cabaret show “Suzie with a Z” across 17 U.S. cities this July.. (more...)
Tyler Perry Joins Producing Team of JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE
by Stephi Wild
Producer, director, writer, and actor Tyler Perry has joined the producing team of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone on Broadway. Learn more here!. (more...)
Listen: CHESS Cast Album Drops With Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher
by Michael Major
Get a first listen to the CHESS (2025 Broadway Cast Recording), now available on digital and streaming formats. The album features Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Sean Allan Krill, and more.. (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber is Working on a Musical About the Theft of the Mona Lisa
by Stephi Wild
Andrew Lloyd Webber has teased his next project, a new musical about the theft of the Mona Lisa. In a recent interview with Frank DiLella, Webber revealed that he will begin writing the musical, which is based on a true story, soon.. (more...)
Tom Cavanagh, Tony Danza, and Michael Longfellow Will Lead Premiere of BROKEN SNOW
by Stephi Wild
New psychological drama Broken Snow will premiere at Theatre 71 this month, starring Tom Cavanagh, Tony Danza, and Michael Longfellow. Learn more here!. (more...)
Jamie Muscato and Joy Woods Will Lead CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
by Stephi Wild
New casting has been announced for the West End production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB. West End star and Olivier Award nominee Jamie Muscato will play Emcee and Tony and Grammy Award nominated Broadway star Joy Woods will play Sally Bowles.. (more...)
Review: FLYBY, Southwark Playhouse
by Cindy Marcolina
The Last Five Years meets Gravity to introduce their unfortunate lovechild. Daniel steals a spacecraft and leaves Earth; his ex-girlfriend, Emily, is left behind. A trio of scientists breaks down their complicated relationship while Daniel records his days orbiting the planet. On paper, Theo Jamieson’s new musical is a thrilling original concept. The core idea and its philosophical foundations are utterly compelling, so it’s a real shame that they bear very little weight against a shallow plot and uninteresting characters. Adam Lenson (credited as co-creator too) directs with profound empathy for the human race, trying hard to bring to life our harrowing need to feel connected. The material fails him. . (more...)
Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Ramin Karimloo and More to Join Scott Ellis Tribute Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company will present Dear Friend: A Tribute Concert for Scott Ellis, a special benefit concert, featuring Broadway stars including Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Ramin Karimloo and more. . (more...)
P!NK and Broadway: A Roundup of Musical Theater Connections to the Pop Star
by Josh Sharpe
Music superstar P!NK is officially set to host the 79th Annual Tony Awards this June. Though the musician hasn't appeared on Broadway herself, the world of musical theater has overlapped with her career in several instances. Find out how in our roundup!. (more...)Jordan Fisher, Joy Woods, Phillipa Soo and More to be Featured on LOVE SOMEBODY NOW Recording
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jordan Fisher, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Adrienne Warren, and Joy Woods, will be featured on a new cast recording of Love Somebody Now: A New Musical from Andrew Lippa.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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