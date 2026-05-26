Ed Harris, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, and More Will Lead OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will make her Broadway debut alongside Tony Award nominee and four-time Academy Award nominee Ed Harris, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Academy Award winner, and seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Actor Award winner Joe Keery, and Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey.

Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) with previews starting Tuesday, September 29 ahead of a Sunday, October 18 opening night. The limited engagement will end Sunday, January 17, 2027.

Playwright Jon Robin Baitz said, “I had, more or less, talked myself out of imagining Other Desert Cities back in New York. But John Hickey is family to me, and I trust him completely. We go back longer than I ever imagined: he hears a play – its ideas, its feeling, its music – with an intelligence and knowingness that anchors a room. And with this company of actors, a playwright dreams about, I thought that if there were still something alive in it, they would find it. What’s slightly unnerving is that nearly 20 years later, through all the fractures and divisions, the questions remain the same: how to live with who we are and what we’ve done and call that a life.”

Director John Benjamin Hickey said, “I have loved Robbie’s plays since he began writing them. I acted in two of them early in my career, and when I recently revisited Other Desert Cities, I was stunned at how relevant the play remains, maybe now more than ever. It’s an incredibly funny, surprising, and heartbreaking play about an American family. OUR American family. To be able to bring it back to Broadway, with this powerhouse ensemble of actors, and incredible creative team, is a dream come true.”

About Other Desert Cities

Other Desert Cities premiered Off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center Theater in 2011, starring Stockard Channing, Linda Lavin, Stacy Keach, Thomas Sadoski, and Elizabeth Marvel.

The play transferred to Broadway at the Booth Theatre later that year, with Judith Light replacing Lavin and Rachel Griffiths replacing Marvel. The production received five nominations at the 66th Tony Awards, including for Best Play, Best Actress in a Play (Stockard Channing), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Judith Light), Best Scenic Design (John Lee Beatty), and Best Lighting Design (Kenneth Posner). Judith Light won for Best Featured Actress in a Play.

Other Desert Cities was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they’ve kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn’t just what happened, but who owns a family’s story, and what is the cost to tell it.

Tickets for Other Desert Cities will go on sale to the general public starting Wednesday, June 3 at 10 AM at otherdesertcitiesbroadway.com.

The design team for Other Desert Cities will include three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker (costume design), eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), two-time Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design and original music), Robert Pickens (hair and wig design), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan CSA (casting director).

Other Desert Cities is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini and Mike Isaacson. Samuel Dallas / Envoy Theatricals will serve as general manager for the production.

BIOGRAPHIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Polly)

Louis-Dreyfus is an award-winning actor and producer known for her iconic roles in some of the most acclaimed and influential television series and films of all time.

Louis-Dreyfus starred in and served as executive producer on HBO’s hit series “Veep,” which wrapped after seven critically acclaimed seasons. She earned worldwide acclaim for portraying ‘Elaine Benes’ in the hit NBC series “Seinfeld” and as ‘Christine Campbell’ in the CBS hit comedy “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” Across all three series, Louis-Dreyfus has received 11 Emmys and 26 nominations. In 2017, she broke records for the most Emmys won by a single performer and the most consecutive wins for a single role through her performance in “Veep.” This career highlight marked her eighth total acting win, tying Cloris Leachman's record.

Most recently, Louis-Dreyfus premiered Tangles at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where the film received rave reviews. She produced the film alongside Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogan. The film is based on Sarah Leavitt’s graphic memoir Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer’s, My Mother and Me. She stars alongside Abbi Jacobson, Bryan Cranston, and Seth Rogen. Recently, Louis-Dreyfus lent her voice to the critically acclaimed film The Sheep Detectives, which was released by Amazon MGM + on May 8, 2026. The cast also includes Hugh Jackman, Molly Gordon, Nicholas Braun, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Bryan Cranston, Regina Hall, and Patrick Stewart.

On the digital side, Louis-Dreyfus' podcast, “Wiser Than Me,” launched in 2023 and is currently in its fourth season. In the series, Louis-Dreyfus has candid, witty conversations with women over 70. The show won the prestigious "Webby Podcast of the Year” in 2024, and in December of 2023, Apple named “Wiser Than Me” the Podcast of the Year.

Louis-Dreyfus received critical acclaim in 2013 for her leading role in Fox Searchlight's Enough Said, written and directed by Nicole Holofcener and starring the late James Gandolfini, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination, making her one of the few actors nominated for a film and television role in the same year. She reunited with Nicole Holofcener in 2023 for the A24 film, You Hurt My Feelings. Louis-Dreyfus returned as ‘Valentina’ in the Marvel film, Thunderbolts, as well as appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She starred in and produced the critically acclaimed A24 film, Tuesday, which premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival. Additional film credits include Netflix’s You People alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, Fox Searchlight’s Downhill alongside Will Ferrell, Disney’s Onward and Planes, Pixar’s animated hit A Bug’s Life, Woody Allen’s award-winning Hannah and Her Sisters, Allen’s Deconstructing Harry, Rob Reiner's North; and Ivan Reitman's Fathers' Day and Jack the Bear.

Her television credits include multiple appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and recurring roles on “The Simpsons” and “Arrested Development,” among many others. She first made her mark on television during a three-year stint (1982-1985) on “Saturday Night Live,” opposite the likes of Billy Crystal, Christopher Guest, and Eddie Murphy. She subsequently hosted the show three times, becoming the first female former cast member to return as host.

Louis-Dreyfus has been honored with the National Medal of Arts, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, WSJ Magazine’s Entertainment Innovator of the Year Award, and a Peabody Award in 2016 on behalf of her work in “Veep,” among many other accolades. She is a passionate political and environmental activist and serves on the board of the NRDC and The William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation. Louis-Dreyfus studied theater at Northwestern University, where she was a member of The Practical Theater Company and Chicago's famed Second City comedy troupe.

Ed Harris (Lyman)

Harris has an acclaimed film career spanning five decades. He is a four-time Academy Award nominee and a two-time Golden Globe winner for his brilliant performances in The Hours, The Truman Show, Apollo 13, Game Change (HBO), “Empire Falls” (HBO), and Pollock – his feature film directing debut. In addition to directing Pollock, his second film, as director, screenwriter, and actor, was Appaloosa, co-starring Viggo Mortensen.

Harris has a prolific and diverse filmography of leading roles with acclaimed filmmakers, including Alamo Bay (Louis Malle), The Abyss (James Cameron), The Firm (Sydney Pollack), Nixon (Oliver Stone), The Rock (Michael Bay), Absolute Power (Clint Eastwood), A Beautiful Mind (Ron Howard), Snowpiercer (Bong Joon-ho), Mother! (Darren Aronofsky), and three films with veteran filmmaker Agnieszka Holland. Harris starred in blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s award-winning film adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel.

Upcoming, Harris will star in the highly anticipated “Yellowstone” spin-off “The Dutton Ranch” from creator Taylor Sheridan. Harris was recently seen in the A24 revenge thriller, How to Make a Killing, opposite Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley. He will also co-star with Jake Johnson and Mary Steenburgen in Ben Stiller’s pickleball comedy, The Dink for Apple Original Films this Summer.

Most recently, Harris starred alongside Jessica Lange in MGM’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night, a screen adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Other recent work includes crime thriller feature Riff Raff, alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Dustin Hoffman, and Pete Davidson. He also starred in the comedy-drama film My Dead Friend Zoe, which had its debut at SXSW, winning the Audience Award, and alongside Kristen Stewart in the A24 film Love Lies Bleeding, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January of 2024.

His television credits include “Empire Falls” (HBO) and Riders of the Purple Sage (TNT), co-starring and co-produced with his wife Amy Madigan. Harris also starred as the enigmatic ‘Man in Black’ for four seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Westworld,” which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Harris’ theatre credits include: Ronald Harwood’s Taking Sides, Sam Shepard’s Fool for Love (Obie), and Simpatico (Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor), George Furth’s Precious Sons (Drama Desk Award, Tony nomination), Prairie Avenue, Scar, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Grapes of Wrath, and Sweet Bird of Youth, Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, and Shepard’s Buried Child, in which Harris and Madigan made their London West End debut and for which he received an Olivier nomination.

Allison Janney (Silda)

Academy Award-winning and seven-time Emmy Award-winning actor Allison Janney has taken her place among a select group of performers who combine a leading lady's profile with a character actor's range – equally at home anchoring a network comedy, commanding a prestige drama, or disappearing into a transformative film role.

Janney currently stars in Netflix's hit political drama series “The Diplomat,” now in production for its fourth season. Created by Debora Cahn, the series follows an American diplomat navigating the competing demands of international diplomacy and her personal relationships. Janney's portrayal of ‘Vice President Grace Penn’ has earned nominations at the 2026 and 2025 Critics' Choice Awards, the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, and the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She next stars opposite Andrew Rannells in Miss You, Love You, written and directed by Jim Rash. Janney plays a grieving widow who reaches out to her estranged son to help plan her husband's funeral. When he refuses to come home and sends his personal assistant in his place, she is forced to process her grief alongside a complete stranger.

She began production this spring on Fonda, directed by Oscar winner Justine Triet, in which she co-stars alongside Mia Goth and Andrew Scott.

Janney recently co-starred in Apple TV +'s “Palm Royale,” playing ‘Evelyn Rollins’ across two seasons alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Carol Burnett. Set in 1960s Palm Beach high society, the series follows an ambitious outsider striving to secure her place among the elite. She also recently appeared in Amazon MGM Studios' comedic thriller A Simple Favor 2 alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, and in the comedic drama Everything's Going to Be Great opposite Bryan Cranston.

Her film work spans more than three decades of outstanding performances. It culminated in an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress – along with numerous additional honors – for her portrayal of Tonya Harding's mother ‘LaVona Golden’ in the acclaimed I, Tonya opposite Margot Robbie. In 2022, she executive produced and starred in the Netflix action thriller Lou and co-starred in the independent drama To Leslie with Andrea Riseborough. She received critical acclaim for her co-starring role in HBO Film's Bad Education opposite Hugh Jackman and has delighted audiences with standout performances in the Oscar-winning Juno and the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray. She earned a Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Todd Solondz's Life During Wartime and another for the independent feature Our Very Own.

Other film highlights include American Beauty, directed by Sam Mendes; The Hours, opposite Meryl Streep; The Help, directed by Tate Taylor alongside Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jessica Chastain; Bombshell, in which she appeared as lawyer and political operative ‘Susan Estrich’ alongside Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron; Breaking News in Yuba County; The People We Hate at the Wedding; and the Gareth Edwards–directed sci-fi epic The Creator, starring John David Washington and Gemma Chan. She has also lent her voice to Finding Nemo, The Addams Family, Minions, and Over the Hedge.

On television, Janney first became known to audiences through her co-starring role in the acclaimed NBC drama “The West Wing,” where her portrayal of White House ‘Press Secretary C.J. Cregg’ earned her four Emmy Awards and four SAG Awards. She went on to star in the hit CBS comedy “Mom,” earning an Emmy Award in 2014 — and remarkably, won a second Emmy that same night for her role in Showtime's “Masters of Sex,” a feat accomplished only twice before in television history.

Janney trained as an actor at Kenyon College in Ohio, where she auditioned for a play being directed by Paul Newman and landed her first role. Newman and his wife Joanne Woodward encouraged her to study at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York, and after a number of Off-Broadway productions she made her Broadway debut in Noël Coward's Present Laughter, earning the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Clarence Derwent Award. She subsequently starred in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, receiving her first Tony Award nomination and a second Outer Critics Circle Award. After establishing her television and film career, she returned to Broadway in the musical 9 to 5, earning another Tony nomination and the Drama Desk Award, and made a further return in 2017 in the revival of John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation alongside John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins.

Joe Keery (Trip)

Keery has established himself as a highly sought-after actor in film and television. Keery most notably starred as ‘Steve Harrington’ in Netflix’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated series “Stranger Things,” which was named AFI’s TV Program of the Year in 2018. The cast was awarded Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Actor Awards and for his individual role Keery received a Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series – Drama. Also in television, Keery starred alongside Jon Hamm and Juno Temple in the fifth season of FX’s crime drama series “Fargo” which received 15 Emmy nominations. “Fargo” also received a Golden Globe nomination for Outstanding Miniseries. On the film side, Keery can be seen in Finally Dawn, which was written and directed by Saverio Costanzo, alongside Lily James and Willem Dafoe. Keery also starred in the romantic drama Marmalade alongside Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge. Keery appeared in Disney/20th Century Fox’s action/adventure comedy Free Guy opposite Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, and Lil Rel Howery. He also starred in comedy horror Spree, directed by Eugene Kotylyarenko, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. In tandem with his acting career, Keery has performed as a musician under the stage name Djo since 2019. Alongside his debut album Twenty Twenty, Keery gained widespread attention from his song “End of Beginning” in 2022. The song hit #1 on Billboard’s Global 200 in January 2026. Keery is currently the opening act for Tame Impala, playing his album The Crux, which was nominated for Best Album Cover in the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Lily Rabe (Brooke)

Known for her countless leading roles on stage and on screen, Lily Rabe has established herself as one of the most acclaimed and versatile actresses of her generation. She recently starred as ‘Helena Alving’ in Lincoln Center’s production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, for which she received nominations for a Drama Desk, a Drama League, and a Lucille Lortel Award. Previously, she played ‘Portia’ opposite Al Pacino in Dan Sullivan’s The Merchant of Venice on Broadway, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations.

Additional Broadway credits include Seminar, The American Plan, Heartbreak House, which earned her an Outer Critics Circle nomination, and Steel Magnolias, which earned her a Drama Desk nomination. She has also starred in the Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park productions of Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, The Merchant of Venice, Cymbeline, and Off-Broadway in A Doll’s House and Crimes of the Heart, among others.

On television, Rabe can currently be seen in Bill Lawrence’s “Shrinking” for Apple TV. She also starred in David E. Kelley’s award-winning series “Love and Death,” “Presumed Innocent,” and “The Undoing,” Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story,” Showtime’s “The First Lady,” Amazon’s “Tell Me Your Secrets,” and Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad.”

On the feature front, she recently co-directed, produced, and starred in Downtown Owl. Other recent film credits include Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and HBO’s The Great Lillian Hall. Additional film credits include George Clooney’s The Tender Bar, and Adam McKay’s Vice. For her performance in Julia Hart’s Miss Stevens, Rabe was awarded Best Actress at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival.