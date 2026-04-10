Listen: CHESS Cast Album Drops With Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher

Get a first listen to the Chess (2025 Broadway Cast Recording), now available on all digital and streaming platforms here. The hit revival's album will be released on CD and vinyl later this year. The new album is based on the record-breaking production currently running at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

The recording is produced by Brian Usifer, Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson, and Michael Mayer, co-produced by Danny Strong and Susie Graves, and executive produced by Robert Ahrens, Tom Hulce, The Shubert Organization, Mary Maggio, Creative Partners Productions, and 2 On The Aisle. The album features music direction by Ian Weinberger.

Chess currently stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, and features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill, and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.

Chess features a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by John Shivers (Kinky Boots), and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen). Johanna McKeon (Funny Girl) serves as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) serves as Associate Choreographer, and Music Direction is by Ian Weinberger (Hamilton). Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates. Chess is general managed by TT Partners.

Chess is produced by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens and The Shubert Organization along with Creative Partners Productions and co-produced by Mary Maggio, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Stephen & Nancy Gabriel, Carl Moellenberg, Danny Strong, Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, Björn Ulvaeus, Ludvig Andersson, Robert Fox, Lea Michele, Scott Abrams, 2 On The Aisle, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Ruth Hendel, John Gore Organization, Michael Mayer & Stark Sands, Judith Ann Abrams & Peter May, James Bolosh & Hillary Wyatt, Ira Pittelman, Kate Cannova, Jamie DeRoy, Chema’s Checkmates, Bradford & Melissa Coolidge, Jonathan Farkas, Jeffrey Finn, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Lang Entertainment Group, Maestro Invest, Stephanie P. McClelland, No Guarantees Productions, Ostar Adam Riemer, Vivek J. Tiwary, Tom Tuft, Lee / Schild, Bijoux / Glass, Byrnes Lamon, Davault Braun, Dickinson / Federman, Kolson / Prisand, Mo Maxi, Nabatoff / Kamler, Trichter / Fink, Burkhardt Stern, and O’Connor / YSSM. Chess is presented by arrangement with Three Knights, the Shubert Organization, and Robert Fox Ltd.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

Chess recently announced an extension, with a new block of tickets on sale through Sunday, September 13. Tickets are available via Telecharge by calling 212-239-6200 or visiting HERE and at the Imperial Theatre box office. $49 digital lottery and in-person rush policies are available, subject to availability. Entries for the Chess digital lottery start at 12:00AM at rush.telecharge.com, 1 day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00PM. Winners are drawn at 10:00AM and 3:00PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each. A limited number of in-person Chess rush tickets will be available at 10:00AM the day of the performance (and 12:00PM on Sundays) at the Imperial Theatre. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $49 each.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas