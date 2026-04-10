Jamie Muscato and Joy Woods Will Lead CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

New casting has been announced for the West End production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB. From 25 May 2026, West End star and Olivier Award nominee Jamie Muscato (The Great Gatsby, Les Misérables) will play Emcee and Tony and Grammy Award nominated Broadway star Joy Woods (The Notebook, Gypsy) will play Sally Bowles.

They join Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon, Eva-Rose Tanaka, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

Jamie Muscato’s final performance will be Saturday 19 September 2026. Joy Woods final performance will be Saturday 5 September 2026. From 7 – 19 September 2026 the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Marina Tavolieri.

Biographies

Jamie Muscato is currently playing the role of Dexter in the world premiere of One Day: The Musical at the Edinburgh Lyceum. His other theatre credits include Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby at the London Coliseum, Anatole in Natasha Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 at The Donmar Warehouse, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, Christian in Moulin Rouge! at the Piccadilly Theatre, Guy in Once at the London Palladium, Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre, and JD in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and The Other Palace, gaining a WhatsOnStage Award nomination. His many other credits include Story Edward in Big Fish at The Other Palace, Ben in Lazarus at the Kings Cross Theatre, Joe in Bend it Like Beckham at The Phoenix Theatre, Anthony in Sweeney Todd at the Welsh National Opera, Eddie in Dogfight at the Southwark Playhouse, The Light Princess at The National Theatre, Rock of Ages at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Love Story at the Duchess Theatre and Spring Awakening both at the Novello and Lyric Hammersmith.

Joy Woods’ theatre credits include her Tony and Grammy Award nominated role as Louise in Broadway’s revival of Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald, her breakout performance as Middle Allie in the Broadway adaptation of The Notebook, Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, and Catherine Parr in SIX on Broadway. She recently starred in London’s 30th Anniversary Concert of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World and will make her UK concert debut in Joy Woods – Live in Concert at Cadogan Hall in June this year.

The Prologue Company are Isobel Bates, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Andrew Linnie, Zara Liu, Dak Mashava, Brian James O’Sullivan, Jack William Parry and Shiho Yokoyama.

Jamie Muscato is not scheduled to perform on Friday 12 June at 7.30pm and Saturday 13 June at 2.00pm and 7.30pm. Joy Woods is not scheduled to perform on Friday 12 June at 7.30pm, Saturday 13 June at 2.00pm and 7.30pm, Monday 24 August at 7.30pm, Tuesday 25 August at 7.30pm and Wednesday 26 August at 2.00pm and 7.30pm.

At these performances, the role of Emcee will be played by Joe Atkinson and the role of Sally Bowles will be played by Marina Tavolieri.

About Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 30 January 2027. The production has surpassed its 1,800th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 it won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London’s most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.