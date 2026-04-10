Jordan Fisher, Joy Woods, Phillipa Soo and More to be Featured on LOVE SOMEBODY NOW Recording

Jordan Fisher, Bonnie Milligan, Steven Pasquale, Phillipa Soo, Adrienne Warren, and Joy Woods, will be featured on a new cast recording of Love Somebody Now: A New Musical from Andrew Lippa. The cast recording is produced by Andrew Lippa and will be released digitally by Joy Machine Records on April 24th, available on all major streaming platforms. Love Somebody Now: A New Musical from Andrew Lippa, is now available for licensing, offering theatres the opportunity to bring this new work to audiences around the globe.

To pre-save the album and stream singles from the album, please visit www.joymachinerecords.com/artists/lovesomebodynow.



This new musical follows two single women who head out to a local restaurant and meet their respective partners. Throughout the course of the show, those new couples each have a child, their children fall in love and are eventually married. The empty nesters are left to figure out the third chapter of their lives—one couple is better off together, and the other is better off apart.

Andrew Lippa discusses how the musical came to be, “This show captures the full arc of love over many years—not just the initial attraction, but the risk and commitment involved. Ultimately the show’s message is one of moving forward with hope and belief. The creative process in developing this show has been a collaboration with many, from the first workshop with Matt Webster and Nathan Brewer, to Red Mountain Theatre, NYU, and Theatrical Rights Worldwide stepping in to bring us to this moment. I’m so excited for theatres around the world to now be able to produce LOVE SOMEBODY NOW.”