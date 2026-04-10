Exclusive: Watch Christiani Pitts Record 'What'll It Be?' for the TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Cast Album

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance of Christiani Pitts (King Kong, A Bronx Tale) recording Robin's Act 1 'I Want' song, “What'll It Be”. Watch the video here and check out the Broadway Cast Recording of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), now on all streaming platforms.

The album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more) and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s Director and Choreograher Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s Least Problematic Woman in the World) and Music Supervisor Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon). Information on the release of the physical CD and vinyl is forthcoming.

The musical arrived on Broadway last fall, following extended runs in Boston and London’s West End, and celebrated its opening night on November 20, 2025. A new block of tickets have been put on sale through November 22, 2026.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run — including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.