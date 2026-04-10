Andrew Lloyd Webber is Working on a Musical About the Theft of the Mona Lisa

Andrew Lloyd Webber has teased his next project, a new musical about the theft of the Mona Lisa. In a recent interview with Frank DiLella, Webber revealed that he will begin writing the musical, which is based on a true story, soon.

"It's a true story about how the Mona Lisa disappeared for three years in roughly about 1910, and ended up in Italy," Webber shared.

He went on to say, "More than that, I can not really tell you for the simple reason that I'm going away next week to write it."

On 21 August 1911, the iconic painting was stolen from the Louvre by Louvre employee Vincenzo Peruggia, an Italian patriot who believed that the painting should have been returned to an Italian museum.

As BroadwayWorld reported in 2024, Webber is also working on a musical adaptation of The Illusionist, based on Steven Millhauser's short story 'Eisenheim the Illusionist', which was previously adapted into a film in 2006. Jamie Lloyd is set to direct.

About Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber is currently represented on Broadway with the reimagined Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which recently opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Masquerade, an immersive production of The Phantom of the Opera, is running off-Broadway.

Recently, productions of Evita, Starlight Express, and Sunset Boulevard hit the stage in the West End, with the latter transferring to Broadway starring Nicole Scherzinger. Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, is in talks to transfer next.

Webber's other work from his extensive career includes Love Never Dies, School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Jesus Christ Superstar, among others.