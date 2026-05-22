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First Standings Revealed for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Voting is open through Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.

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First Standings Revealed for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards

The first standings have been revealed for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards. The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Now celebrating our 23nd year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026.

Now that the critics and nominators have had their say, let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

First Standings Revealed for the 2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards Image

There's 11 days to go!  

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

David Hornsby, Chris Hoch, David Hornsby, Chris HochThe Lost Boys 27%
Cinco PaulSchmigadoon! 25%
Jim Barne, Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 24%
Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine RousouliTitanique 17%
Iris Rainer Dart, Thom ThomasBeaches 5%
Lindsey FerrentinoThe Queen of Versailles 2%

Best Choreography

Lorin LatarroChess 18%
Christopher GattelliSchmigadoon! 18%
Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree Grant - The Lost Boys 17%
Omari Wiles, Arturo LyonsCATS: The Jellicle Ball 16%
Tim JacksonTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 7%
Ellenore ScottTitanique 6%
Ellenore ScottRagtime 5%
Ani Taj - The Rocky Horror Show 4%
Anthony Van LaastMamma Mia! 4%
Jennifer RiasBeaches 2%

Best Costume Design

Ryan parkThe Lost Boys 19%
Qween Jean - CATS: The Jellicle Ball 14%
Linda ChoSchmigadoon! 14%
Linda ChoRagtime 9%
Alejo ViettiTitanique 8%
David I. ReynosoThe Rocky Horror Show 7%
Tom BroeckerChess 6%
Soutra GilmourTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 5%
Mark ThompsonMamma Mia! 2%
William Ivey LongBeetlejuice 2%

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys 24%
Michael MayerChess 15%
Lear deBessonetRagtime 11%
Tim JacksonTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 11%
Christopher GattelliSchmigadoon! 9%
Zhailon Levingston, Bill RauchCATS: The Jellicle Ball 8%
Tye BlueTitanique 8%
Sam PinkletonThe Rocky Horror Show 4%
Alex TimbersBeetlejuice 4%
Phyllida LloydMamma Mia! 3%

Best Direction of a Play

Joe MantelloDeath of a Salesman 20%
Duncan MacMillan, Jeremy HerrinEvery Brilliant Thing 16%
Whitney WhiteLiberation 9%
Debbie AllenJoe Turner's Come and Gone 6%
Robert IckeOedipus 5%
Jamie LloydWaiting for Godot 4%
Thomas KailProof 4%
David CromerThe Fear of 13 4%
Trip CullmanBecky Shaw 4%
Nicholas HytnerGiant 4%

Best Ensemble

Chess 21%
The Lost Boys 16%
Schmigadoon! 11%
Ragtime 10%
Titanique 8%
CATS: The Jellicle Ball 8%
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 5%
Mamma Mia! 3%
The Rocky Horror Show 3%
Beaches 2%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Ali Louis BourzguiThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 18%
Bryce PinkhamChess 10%
Hannah CruzChess 7%
Ben Levi RossRagtime 6%
Shoshana BeanThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 4%
Layton WilliamsTitanique 4%
McKenzie KurtzSchmigadoon! 4%
Ayaan DiopSchmigadoon! 3%
Ana GasteyerSchmigadoon! 3%
André De ShieldsCats: The Jellicle Ball 3%

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Laurie MetcalfDeath of a Salesman 8%
Danny BursteinMarjorie Prime 5%
June SquibbMarjorie Prime 5%
Alden EhrenreichBecky Shaw 5%
Ben AhlersDeath of a Salesman 5%
Christopher AbbottDeath of a Salesman 4%
Don CheadleProof 4%
Patrick BallBecky Shaw 3%
Aya CashGiant 3%
Betsy AidemLiberation 3%

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

LJ BenetThe Lost Boys, A New Musical 15%
Joshua HenryRagtime 15%
Nicholas ChristopherChess 9%
Lea MicheleChess 8%
Aaron TveitChess 8%
Marla MindelleTitanique 8%
Sam TuttyTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 8%
Caissie LevyRagtime 4%
Jessica VoskBeaches 4%
Alex BrightmanSchmigadoon! 4%

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Daniel RadcliffeEvery Brilliant Thing 28%
Nathan LaneDeath of a Salesman 13%
Ayo EdebiriProof 6%
John LithgowGiant 6%
Keanu ReevesWaiting For Godot 4%
Adrien BrodyThe Fear of 13 4%
Lesley ManvilleOedipus 4%
Susannah FloodLiberation 4%
Carrie CoonBug 4%
Laurie MetcalfLittle Bear Ridge Road 4%

Best Lighting Design

Jen Schriever, Michael ArdenThe Lost Boys 29%
Kevin AdamsChess 16%
Jack KnowlesTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 8%
Paige SeberTitanique 7%
Adam Honoré - CATS: The Jellicle Ball 6%
Donald HolderSchmigadoon! 6%
Adam Honoré, Donald HolderRagtime 5%
Jack KnowlesEvery Brilliant Thing 4%
Jane CoxThe Rocky Horror Show 3%
Jack KnowlesDeath of a Salesman 3%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hadestown 18%
Hamilton 16%
Wicked 13%
The Outsiders 8%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 8%
& Juliet 6%
The Book of Mormon 5%
The Lion King 5%
The Great Gatsby 5%
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 4%

Best New Musical

The Lost Boys 31%
Schmigadoon! 25%
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 23%
Titanique 14%
Beaches 4%
The Queen of Versailles 4%

Best New Play

Liberation 28%
Giant 16%
Dog Day Afternoon 16%
The Fear of 13 12%
The Balusters 8%
Call Me Izzy 8%
Little Bear Ridge Road 7%
Punch 6%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - New World Stages 22%
Mexodus - Minetta Lane Theatre 11%
Bat Boy - City Center 8%
The Last Five Years - Radio City Music Hall 7%
The Baker's Wife - Classic Stage Company 4%
Gotta Dance with AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE - The York Theatre Company 3%
Bigfoot! A New Musical - City Center Stage 1 3%
Romy & Michele: The Musical - Stage 42 3%
The Wild Party - City Center 3%
JOY: A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 2%

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Christmas Carol (Thorne Adaptation) - PAC NYC 8%
Prince F****t - Playwrights Horizons 6%
Andre De Shields is Tartuffe - House of the Redeemer 4%
Kenrex - Lucille Lortel Theatre 4%
Eurydice - The Pershing Square Signature Center 3%
Othello (Shakespeare) - West End Theatre 2%
Anna Christie - St. Ann's Warehouse 2%
Twelfth Night - Delacorte Theatre 2%
Marcel on the Train - Classic Stage Company 2%
Caroline - MCC Theater 2%

Best Orchestrations

Anders Eljas, Brian UsiferChess 23%
Ethan Popp, The RescuesThe Lost Boys 19%
William David Brohn - Ragtime 11%
Lux Pyramid - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 10%
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David WilsonCATS: The Jellicle Ball 9%
Doug Besterman, Mike MorrisSchmigadoon! 9%
Nicholas James ConnellTitanique 8%
Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Martin KochMamma Mia! 4%
Richard HartleyThe Rocky Horror Show 3%
Charlie Rosen, Charlie RosenBeaches 3%

Best Original Score

The Rescues , The RescuesThe Lost Boys 35%
Cinco PaulSchmigadoon! 27%
Jim Barne, Kit BuchanTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 26%
Stephen SchwartzThe Queen of Versailles 7%
Mike StollerBeaches 5%

Best Revival of a Musical

Ragtime 34%
Chess 31%
CATS: The Jellicle Ball 20%
The Rocky Horror Show 15%

Best Revival of a Play

Death of a Salesman 29%
Every Brilliant Thing 27%
Oedipus 9%
Proof 6%
Becky Shaw 6%
Fallen Angels 5%
Waiting for Godot 4%
Joe Turner's Come and Gone 4%
Bug 3%
Marjorie Prime 3%

Best Scenic Design

Dane LaffreyThe Lost Boys 31%
Scott PaskSchmigadoon! 11%
Soutra GilmourTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 10%
David RockwellChess 10%
Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Grace LauchbacherTitanique 7%
David KorinsRagtime 4%
Vicki MortimerEvery Brilliant Thing 3%
David KorinsBeetlejuice 3%
dots - The Rocky Horror Show 3%
Rachel HauckCATS: The Jellicle Ball 2%

Best Sound Design

Adam FisherThe Lost Boys 29%
John ShiversChess 16%
Tony GayleTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) 9%
Kai HaradaRagtime 7%
Lawrence SchoberTitanique 6%
Walter TrarbachSchmigadoon! 6%
Brian RonanThe Rocky Horror Show 4%
Kai HaradaCATS: The Jellicle Ball 4%
Tom GibbonsEvery Brilliant Thing 4%
Kai HaradaBeaches 2%

Best Touring Production

Hadestown 10%
Hamilton 9%
Les Misérables 9%
& Juliet 8%
Wicked 6%
Beetlejuice 5%
Mamma Mia! 5%
Come From Away 4%
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 4%
SIX 3%

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Top 3
1. LJ Benet - The Lost Boys, A New Musical
15.2% of votes
2. Joshua Henry - Ragtime
14.6% of votes
3. Nicholas Christopher - Chess
9% of votes

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