CHESS Will Close Early on Broadway

It's game over. BroadwayWorld has just learned that Chess will play its final performance on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre after over 250 performances starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher.

Chess is nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Nicholas Christopher), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Bryce Pinkham), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Hannah Cruz), Best Orchestrations (Brian Usifer) and Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Kevin Adams). The new production was nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and received three Chita Rivera Award nominations including Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for Lorin Latarro and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

Chess opened on November 16, 2025 at the Imperial Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say. Joanna "JoJo" Levesque was previously set to return to Broadway as “Florence Vassy” following Lea Michele's final performance on June 21.

Producers Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens and The Shubert Organization said, “We are immensely proud of the extraordinary work this cast and creative team have done in reimagining Chess for a new generation of theatergoers while honoring the passionate fans who have championed this musical for nearly four decades. To see longtime fans and first-time audiences alike embrace this production so wholeheartedly has been incredibly rewarding for everyone involved and a powerful reminder of why Chess has endured for so many years. The opportunity to witness Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher perform this legendary score by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Tim Rice alongside a company filled with some of Broadway’s most remarkable talent is something that will stay will audiences long after they depart the Imperial Theatre. Bringing Chess back to Broadway for the first time in nearly 40 years has been an enormous privilege, and we are extremely proud of everything this production accomplished during its historic Broadway run.”

Chess at the box office.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award and 2026 Drama League Award nominee Lea Michele and 2026 Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominee Nicholas Christopher, Chess also features 2026 Tony Award nominee Hannah Cruz, 2026 Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Adam Halpin, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Sean MacLaughlin, Robin Masella, Sarah Meahl, Michael Milkanin, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber.

Over the last seven months, the cast of Chess has been featured on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, The Drew Barrymore Show, Sunday Today with Willie Geist, CBS Sunday Morning and Watch What Happens Live, and holds the distinction of being the final Broadway performance broadcast on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

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Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and 2026 Tony Award nominee Brian Usifer and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner and 2026 Tony Award nominee Kevin Adams, sound design by John Shivers and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini. Johanna McKeon serves as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt serves as Associate Choreographer and Music Direction is by Ian Weinberger. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.

Ghostlight Records recently released the Chess (2025 Broadway Cast Recording), which is now available in digital and streaming formats. The recording will be released on CD and vinyl later this year. The new album is based on the record breaking production – presented by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens and The Shubert Organization along with Creative Partners Productions – currently running at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. The recording is produced by Brian Usifer, Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson, and Michael Mayer, co-produced by Danny Strong and Susie Graves, and executive produced by Robert Ahrens, Tom Hulce, The Shubert Organization, Mary Maggio, Creative Partners Productions, and 2 On The Aisle. The album features music direction by Ian Weinberger.

Chess is produced on Broadway by Tom Hulce, Robert Ahrens and The Shubert Organization along with Creative Partners Productions and co-produced by Mary Maggio, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Stephen & Nancy Gabriel, Carl Moellenberg, Danny Strong, Benny Andersson, Tim Rice, Björn Ulvaeus, Ludvig Andersson, Robert Fox, Lea Michele, Scott Abrams, 2 On The Aisle, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Ruth Hendel, John Gore Organization, Michael Mayer & Stark Sands, Judith Ann Abrams & Peter May, James Bolosh & Hillary Wyatt, Ira Pittelman, Kate Cannova, Jamie deRoy, Chema’s Checkmates, Bradford & Melissa Coolidge, Jonathan Farkas, Jeffrey Finn, Willette & Manny Klausner, Kors Le Pere Theatricals, Lang Entertainment Group, Maestro Invest, Stephanie P. McClelland, No Guarantees Productions, Ostar Adam Riemer, Vivek J. Tiwary, Tom Tuft, Lee / Schild, Bijoux / Glass, Byrnes Lamon, Davault Braun, Dickinson / Federman, Kolson / Prisand, Mo Maxi, Nabatoff / Kamler, Trichter / Fink, Burkhardt Stern, and O’Connor / YSSM. Chess is presented by arrangement with Three Knights, The Shubert Organization and Robert Fox Ltd.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.