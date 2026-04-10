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Video: God They're Brilliant! Meet the Year 2 Stars of OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Operation Mincemeat is now led by Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley, Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready, and Amanda Jill Robinson.

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It's Operation Year Two at the Golden Theatre, where Operation Mincemeat recently welcomed an all-new, all-American cast.  

The Broadway regiment now features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel, as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready, as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.

"I'm still blacking out for three hours every night," joked Knitel. "I go out there and it's just... it is a bullet train, but it's so demanding. When I auditioned for the show, I was  working with the material, I didn't realize just how much each of the five [actors] are doing. That's a testament to the original cast and how easy they made it look. But again, they'd been doing it for seven years, and so, it was in their bodies in such a way... But it's terrifying!"

Kready shared similar sentiments. "Because of my previous show schedule at Masquerade, I wasn't able to see the show until I found out I got the job. And then I came and saw it and I thought, 'Oh my god what have I done?!'  

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve  got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of  a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist  from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious  true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII. 

Watch in this video as the new cast chats about getting to know their new roles!







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