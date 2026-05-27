Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording

Hadestown celebrated a milestone achievement last evening as the musical’s Original Broadway Cast Recording was officially certified Gold. Check out photos and video of the celebration!

Following the performance, original Broadway cast members Malcolm Armwood, Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad joined the current Broadway company onstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre to honor the occasion. Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell also appeared during the post-show celebration, celebrating with a gold record presented by friend and Hadestown alum, Ani DiFranco.

The onstage event brought together members of the original cast and current company to recognize the success and longevity of the Grammy Award-winning recording, which has remained a defining part of the musical’s legacy since the show’s Broadway opening in 2019.

Featuring music, lyrics, and book by Mitchell, Hadestown reimagines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone through a folk and jazz-inspired score. The musical won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.