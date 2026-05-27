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Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording

Anaïs Mitchell and original cast members joined the company onstage to commemorate the milestone after last night’s performance.

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Hadestown celebrated a milestone achievement last evening as the musical’s Original Broadway Cast Recording was officially certified Gold. Check out photos and video of the celebration!

Following the performance, original Broadway cast members Malcolm Armwood, Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad joined the current Broadway company onstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre to honor the occasion. Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell also appeared during the post-show celebration, celebrating with a gold record presented by friend and Hadestown alum, Ani DiFranco.

The onstage event brought together members of the original cast and current company to recognize the success and longevity of the Grammy Award-winning recording, which has remained a defining part of the musical’s legacy since the show’s Broadway opening in 2019.

Featuring music, lyrics, and book by Mitchell, Hadestown reimagines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone through a folk and jazz-inspired score. The musical won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Anaïs Mitchell and AniDiFranco

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Anaïs Mitchell

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Anaïs Mitchell and AniDiFranco

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Anaïs Mitchell and Ani DiFranco

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Anaïs Mitchell

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Anaïs Mitchell and The Company of Hadestown

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Anaïs Mitchell and The Company of Hadestown

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
The Company of Hadestown

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Brian Dyre, Jessie Shelton, Malcolm Armwood, Anaïs Mitchell, Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Ani DiFranco and Anaïs Mitchell

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, Jewelle Blackman, and Malcolm Armwood

Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording Image
Ani DiFranco


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Top 3
1. Hadestown
18.4% of votes
2. Hamilton
16.6% of votes
3. Wicked
13.6% of votes

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