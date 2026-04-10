Video: Jordan Litz Stars as Prince Charming in INTO THE WOODS-Inspired Video





Longtime Wicked star Jordan Litz is harnessing his Fiyero swagger in "Charming," a new original song and music video from PattyCake Productions. The production pays tribute to Prince Charming, the character often serving as the romantic interest to classic fairy tale heroines such as Cinderella, Snow White, and Sleeping Beauty.

The song makes the argument that the famed character is underappreciated and deserves to be known for more than simply being "charming" or "rescuing" the princess.

“Imagine doing everything right - saving the kingdom, breaking the curse, even having more screen time than the princess - and still being remembered simply as ‘the prince,’” say creators Tony Wakim and Layne Stein. “That contradiction felt really funny to us.”

Inspired by Into the Woods, the song features Cinderella’s Prince, Snow White’s Prince, and Prince Phillip from Sleeping Beauty, all reimagined as capable rulers navigating the realities of leadership. Litz plays the one prince with the actual name of "Charming." Check out the video now, which follows a previous PattyCake release featuring Broadway's Eden Espinosa, inspired by Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Jordan Litz performed the role of Fiyero on both the national US tour and Broadway, and joined the company of the New York production in its 20th-anniversary year. Litz has completed more than 1,700 performances in the role, making him the longest-running Fiyero in the production's history. He will make his West End debut in the role this year.

About PattyCake Productions

PattyCake Productions is a creative collective dedicated to crafting theatrical content inspired by pop culture. Known for their original music, viral videos, and visual storytelling, PattyCake Productions attempts to bridge the worlds of fandom and Broadway.