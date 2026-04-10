Photos: Meet the Cast of THE EMPORIUM at CSC

Classic Stage Company will soon present the New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium, adapted and completed by Kirk Lynn and directed by Rob Melrose. The Emporium will run from April 30 – June 7, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Opening night is set for May 18.

The Emporium will feature Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar, Eva Kaminsky, Patrick Kerr, Derek Smith, Joe Tapper, and Cassia Thompson.

More than 75 years in the making, an unfinished work by one of America’s greatest dramatists takes the New York stage at last. The Emporium unveils Thornton Wilder’s final play, brought to life through playwright Kirk Lynn’s masterful completion. As a young man journeys through the city and beyond, he encounters a world of wonder, meaning, and the elusive truths of life itself. Wilder’s long-unseen masterpiece is finally ready to be discovered, offering a rare chance to experience a new work from a legendary voice.

The creative team for The Emporium includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Cat Tate Starmer (Lighting Design), Darron L West (Sound Design), and tbd casting co./Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (Casting).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski