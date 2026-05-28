Video: Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf Discuss Reimagining DEATH OF A SALESMAN





Arthur Miller's award-winning play Death of a Salesman is back on the Broadway stage in a new revival led by Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf. Directed by Joe Mantello, the production has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, also receiving nine Tony nominations.

For the PBS culture series CANVAS, arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown caught up with Lane and Metcalf, who have been nominated for their fresh portrayals of Willy and Linda Loman. They spoke about the ongoing relevance of the play and how to make an iconic piece feel new in modern times.

"You take the play and you learn it. And then you go moment to moment with the people you are actually going to be on stage with in a rehearsal and slowly, but surely, you start to build your own Willy Loman," said Lane of finding his take on the character. Watch the full segment, which also features footage from the production.

The new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, starring Lane, began preview performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Friday, March 6, and officially opened on Thursday, April 9. The limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 9. Read reviews for the production here.

The cast also includes two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, Jonathan Cake, K. Todd Freeman, John Drea, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Michael Benjmain Washington, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, and Jack Falahee. It also stars Katherine Romans (Miss Forsythe), Mary Neely (Letta), Aidan Cazeau, Charlie Niccolini, Alexis Bronkovic, Erik Kilpatrick, and Brendan Donaldson.