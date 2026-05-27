Photos: Gabi Campo, King Princess and More in GIRL, INTERRUPTED

You can now get a first look at Girl, Interuppted, now playing Off-Broadway at The Public Theater. Girl, Interrupted, which officially opens on June 4, has now been extended through Sunday, July 12.

The complete cast of Girl, Interrupted includes Leela Bassuk (Understudy), Ta’Rea Campbell (Valerie), Gabi Campo (Tori), Juliana Canfield (Susanna), Eileen Doan (Understudy), Manoel Felciano (Man/Musician), King Princess (Lisa), Gunnar Manchester (Understudy), Mia Pak (Grace), Katherine Reis (Daisy), Anna Roman (Understudy), Sally Shaw (Polly), Emily Skinner (Dr. Wick), Rachel Stern (Understudy), and Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Judy/Musician).

Girl, Interrupted features scenic design by dots, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. Todd Almond provides orchestrations for the production and serves as the music supervisor. Andrea Grody is the music director. Patrick Mulryan is the dialect coach. Deborah Lapidus is the vocal coach. Sarah Lunnie is the production’s dramaturg. Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager. Michael Medina and Tiffanie Lane are the stage managers.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus