Video: Matthew Morrison Dances With GLEE Co-Star Heather Morris at JUST IN TIME
Morrison is currently playing a limited run in Just In Time for 23 performances only, with Jeremy Jordan taking over as 'Bobby Darin' on April 21.
The basement of Wicked briefly turned into the choir room when Heather Morris stopped by to see her Glee co-star Matthew Morrison in Just in Time! During the show's opening, Morrison picked out of the crowd to dance with him.
Watch a video of the pair reuniting below. Morris can currently be see in Off-Broadway's 11 to Midnight. Other Glee alums populate out stages this season with Kevin McHale currently starring in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway, Lea Michele in Chess, Darren Criss in Maybe Happy Ending, and Telly Leung in Masquerade.
Morrison is currently playing a limited run in Just in Time for 23 performances only, with Jeremy Jordan taking over as 'Bobby Darin' on April 21.
Just in Time also stars Isa Briones (The Pitt) as Connie Francis, and Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee. The show also features Joe Barbara, Emily Bergl, Debbie Gravitte, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin and Christine Cornish.