Video: Matthew Morrison Dances With GLEE Co-Star Heather Morris at JUST IN TIME

The basement of Wicked briefly turned into the choir room when Heather Morris stopped by to see her Glee co-star Matthew Morrison in Just in Time! During the show's opening, Morrison picked out of the crowd to dance with him.

Watch a video of the pair reuniting below. Morris can currently be see in Off-Broadway's 11 to Midnight. Other Glee alums populate out stages this season with Kevin McHale currently starring in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway, Lea Michele in Chess, Darren Criss in Maybe Happy Ending, and Telly Leung in Masquerade.

Morrison is currently playing a limited run in Just in Time for 23 performances only, with Jeremy Jordan taking over as 'Bobby Darin' on April 21.