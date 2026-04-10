Tom Cavanagh, Tony Danza, and Michael Longfellow Will Lead Premiere of BROKEN SNOW

New psychological drama Broken Snow will premiere at Theatre 71 this month, starring Tom Cavanagh, Tony Danza, and Michael Longfellow. Danza and Longfellow previously starred in an industry reading of the play in 2025.

Broken Snow is a tense psychological thriller set in an abandoned house where strangers are drawn into a dangerous game of suspicion, memory, and buried truths. What begins as a chance encounter becomes a gripping confrontation charged with secrets, shifting power, and the threat of violence. With each revelation, the line between hunter and hunted grows harder to define in this riveting new play about survival, identity, and the devastating cost of uncovering what was meant to stay hidden.

Broken Snow is written by Ben Andron and directed by Colin Hanlon. Performances will run April 19 - May 24.

Biographies

Tom Cavanagh is known for a variety of roles on American television, including starring roles in "Ed", "Love Monkey", and "Trust Me", and recurring roles on "Providence" and "Scrubs" as well as "The Flash", for which he also directed several episodes.

Tony Danza is an actor and former professional boxer, widely known for his television work, including “Taxi” and “Who's the Boss?” His Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas and The Producers.

Michael Longfellow is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his work on NBC's Saturday Night Live. He was selected for Netflix's “Introducing…” showcase at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival and made his late-night debut on CONAN.