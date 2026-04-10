Suzie Toot Embarking on Summer Tour of New Solo Show SUZIE WITH A Z

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Suzie Toot is hitting the road this summer with an all-new solo tour. The breakout performer, who appeared in Season 17, will present her one-woman cabaret show “Suzie with a Z” across 17 U.S. cities this July. Tickets are on sale now here.

In Suzie with a Z, Suzie Toot sings and taps her way through Vaudeville and Broadway herstory for an evening of theatrical entertainment. Inspired by greats like Liza Minnelli and Lucille Ball, Suzie blends comedy, glamour, and edgy high-concept drag with vocal performances.

Suzie says, “This is the show I have dreamed of doing since the dawn of Suzie almost five years ago. It feels like the culmination of this entire crazy journey I’ve been on. This show is going to be on a completely new level for Suzie Toot: truly refined and truly ridiculous.”

Suzie with a Z is the follow-up to Suzie’s debut one-woman cabaret show, If You Knew Suzie, which sold out its entire 2025 run, including shows in Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Provincetown. Suzie made her feature film debut last year in the campy horror flick, Big Easy Queens, streaming on Hulu. Her self-produced short film La Dichotomie debuted at NewFest in New York City and is playing film festivals across the country.

2026 Tour Dates:

July 9 - Philadelphia, PA (City Winery)

July 10 - Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery)

July 11 - Atlanta, GA (City Winery)

July 12 - Nashville, TN (City Winery)

July 15 - Boston, MA (City Winery)

July 16 - Hudson Valley, NY (City Winery)

July 17 - Brooklyn, NY (3 Dollar Bill)

July 19 - Dallas, TX (Addison Improv)

July 20 - Austin, TX (Cap City Comedy Club)

July 21 - Saint Paul, MN (Amsterdam Bar)

July 22 - Chicago, IL (City Winery)

July 23 - St. Louis, MO (City Winery)

July 26 - Phoenix, AZ (Stand Up Live)

July 27 - Seattle, WA (Emerald City Comedy Club)

July 28 - Portland, OR (Helium Comedy Club)

July 29 - Los Angeles, CA (Dynasty Typewriter)

August 2 - Fort Lauderdale, FL (Fort Lauderdale Improv)

Photo Credit: Clay B @notthatclay