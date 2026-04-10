P!NK and Broadway: A Roundup of Musical Theater Connections to the Pop Star

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On Thursday, it was officially announced that music superstar and global icon P!NK will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards this June. Though the musician hasn't appeared on Broadway herself, she is a self-professed aficionado of the medium, and the world of musical theater has overlapped with her career in several instances. In fact, two currently running Broadway shows feature songs from her catalog!

Ahead of the awards, we have rounded up a few of P!NK's connections to Broadway, including musical theater covers, shows that feature her songs, and more. The pop star often collaborates with her daughter, Willow Sage Hart (a Broadway lover herself), who features on a couple of the performances below.

Taking place at Radio City Music Hall, the 79th Annual Tony Awards are set for Sunday, June 7, 2026, and will be broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

P!nk and Moulin Rouge!

On the soundtrack for the 2001 movie musical Moulin Rouge!, P!nk is a featured performer on a rendition of Labelle's "Lady Marmalade," alongside Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil' Kim. This version reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining in the spot for five weeks.

P!nk became associated with the franchise again for the stage musical adaptation, when one of her own songs was included in the jukebox musical. "Raise Your Glass," her 2010 anthem, is featured in the "Shut Up and Raise Your Glass" number, performed by Satine, Christian, and company.

A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman

In 2018, P!NK teamed up with her daughter for a rendition of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman. Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the song was written for the movie musical and recorded by P!NK for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined album. A stage musical based on the movie is forthcoming.

F**kin' Perfect in & Juliet

& Juliet, the jukebox musical inspired by Romeo & Juliet, features a collection of some of the most iconic pop anthems of recent years, including P! nk's 2010 hit, "F**kin' Perfect." The performance of the number takes place in the musical's second act, and is led by the character of Angelique. Last month, P!nk herself stopped by the Broadway production to see the final performance of her friend and former collaborator Kandi Burruss as the character. Listen to the recording of the song from the cast album here.

Hopeless War from The Outsiders

In March, P!nk served as a guest-host for The Kelly Clarkson Show on a Broadway-themed episode, which featured appearances from Darren Criss and Shoshana Bean. During her visit, she also took the stage to perform "Hopeless War" from Broadway's The Outsiders alongside her daughter Willow Sage Hart. Watch the special edition of Cameo-oke below.

Bonus: Shoshana Bean & P!nk Sing Let Me Believe

Though not a Broadway showtune, P!nk performed with musical theatre star Shoshana Bean during her guest-hosting stint on Kelly Clarkson. Watch the pair perform Bean's new song Let Me Believe" from her recent album Only Smoke.

About P!NK

P!NK’s work has earned three Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award and seven MTV Video Music Awards, including the 2017 Vanguard Award. In 2019, she became the first international artist to receive the BRITs Outstanding Contribution to Music Award and she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additional distinctions include the Billboard Music Awards Icon honors (2021) and the iHeartRadio Icon honors (2023), reflecting not only chart success but lasting influence and longevity.

In 2021, she released 'Cover Me In Sunshine,' a heartfelt duet with her daughter Willow Sage Hart. The documentary "P!NK: All I Know So Far" (Amazon Prime) and the companion live project, "All I Know So Far: Setlist," followed, offering fans an intimate look at life on the road, the joys and challenges of motherhood, and the electrifying energy of her live performances.

Her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL set the stage for the Summer Carnival Tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist. The stadium tour ran across 2023 and 2024 with 131 shows in 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S., playing to more than 4 million fans.

P!NK is equally recognized for her activism and philanthropy. She has long championed causes such as Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign, Make-A-Wish Foundation, No Kid Hungry and Planned Parenthood. She serves as a UNICEF USA ambassador. In 2025, she was honored with the Humanitarian Award from Action Against Hunger.

Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal