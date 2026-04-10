Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Ramin Karimloo and More to Join Scott Ellis Tribute Concert

Roundabout Theatre Company will present Dear Friend: A Tribute Concert for Scott Ellis, a special benefit concert directed by Warren Carlyle with musical direction by Joseph Joubert and written by David Thompson on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 8:00 pm at Studio 54.

Dear Friend will be an evening of song, dance, and fun to celebrate the artist, collaborator, and leader who has helmed Roundabout Theatre Company as Interim Artistic Director for the past three seasons, since the passing of his friend Todd Haimes—and who has been one of Roundabout’s most remarkable creative forces and champions for over 30 years. The evening will feature appearances by: Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Mark Consuelos, Veanne Cox, Charlotte d’Amboise, Santino Fontana, Victor Garber, Ramin Karimloo, Andy Karl, Jane Krakowski, Michael X. Martin, Michael McCormick, Debra Monk, Kelli O’Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Kelly Ripa, Megan Sikora, Julie White, Betsy Wolfe, Karen Ziemba and more to be announced.

Proceeds from Dear Friend: A Tribute Concert for Scott Ellis supports Roundabout Theatre Company’s many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

Roundabout Theatre Company Executive Staff includes: Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers, Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, Chief Advancement Officer; Christopher Ashley, Incoming Artistic Director; Rebecca Habel, Managing Director.

TICKET INFORMATION:

VIP tickets and above include admission to an exclusive post-show party following the performance.

UNDERWRITER PACKAGES

Gold Sponsor Package at $50,000 ($46,970 tax-deductible) – Includes twelve premium house seats in center orchestra; listing on all posters, programs, and press materials above show title; invitation to pre-show cocktail reception; invitation to post-show party; complimentary cocktail at intermission; tickets personally hand-delivered to your door in advance of the event; limited edition, framed show poster signed by the company.

Silver Sponsor Package at $25,000 ($23,422 tax-deductible) – Includes six premium house seats in center orchestra; listing as an Underwriter on all posters, programs, and press materials below show title; invitation to pre-show cocktail reception; invitation to post-show party; complimentary cocktail at intermission; limited edition, framed show poster signed by the company.

To learn more about Underwriter Packages, please contact Lane Hosmer at 212-719-9393 ext. 312; events@roundabouttheatre.org.

BENEFIT TICKETS.

Producer Ticket(s) at $5,000 ($4,845 tax-deductible) – Includes premium house seat in center orchestra; complimentary cocktail at intermission; invitation to attend post-show party; limited edition, framed show poster signed by the company.

Benefactor Ticket(s) at $2,500 ($2,408 tax-deductible) – Includes premium house seat in orchestra; complimentary cocktail at intermission; invitation to attend post-show party.

VIP Ticket(s) at $1,000 ($908 tax-deductible) – Includes premium seat in orchestra; complimentary cocktail at intermission; invitation to attend post-show party.

STANDARD TICKETS

Premium Ticket(s) at $500 ($500 tax-deductible) – Includes orchestra/front mezzanine seat

Prime Ticket(s) at $250 ($250 tax-deductible) – Includes mid mezzanine seat

General Ticket(s) at $150 ($150 tax-deductible) – Includes rear mezzanine seat

Select orchestra and mezzanine tickets ($150-$500) are also available to the general public by calling Roundabout Audience Services at (212) 719-1300 or online at https://roundabouttheatre.org/dearfriend.