Scott Hoying & Mark Hoying to Make Broadway Producing Debut With TITANIQUE

Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying have joined the producing team of Titanique on Broadway. The Pentatonix star and his husband make their Broadway producing debut with the project. The musical will officially open on Broadway this Sunday, April 12.

Titanique's co-producing team boasts an all-star lineup, including Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live,” Las Culturistas), Matt Rogers (Fire Island, Las Culturistas), and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and JC Chasez.

Titanique – a wildly funny send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – recently completed its record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and has an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End. The musical make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning tonight, March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026.

The cast of Titanique stars Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; John Riddle as Cal Hockley; and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman round out the cast as understudies.

The producing team is led by Eva Price, which includes Diamond Dog Entertainment, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, OD Company, OD Universe & Co., MEP, James L. Nederlander, Tristan Schukraft, Joe Mulvihill, Patty Baker, James Berwind, Broadway MDs, Crossroads Live, Ken Davenport, Hungryman Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Perakos-Fellman Adventures, Rogers & Spiro, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, Showtown Productions & Matthew Sycle, Tom Tuft, Boucher & Grant, Melissa Haizlip, IPN, Jelmoni & Lazar, Lauren Kennedy Brady, Willette Klausner, Manhead Merch, Griffin Schultz, Donald Smith, FGSW Productions, Iris Smith, and NSST Entertainment.

About Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and EMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, and artist. While studying music at USC, he discovered his passion for a cappella and started the a cappella group, Pentatonix. The vocal quintet quickly rose to international fame and has collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, and Andrea Bocelli, among others. With Pentatonix, Hoying has won three GRAMMY® Awards, sold more than 13 million albums, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Pentatonix YouTube channel has 20 million subscribers and more than 5.6 billion views.

In 2023, Hoying released his solo debut EP, Parallel, with Sony/BMG. The standout track “Mars” was featured on The TODAY Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Hoying's solo song "Rose Without The Thorns", a tribute to his husband Mark Hoying, earned him his first solo nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella at the 2025 GRAMMY® Awards. Hoying has a long history of championing youth and the arts.

Notably, in 2023, Hoying received an EMMY® Award for “Outstanding Music Direction” of America’s Youth Choir at Super Bowl LVII. He co-created the girl group Citizen Queen and the all-kids a cappella collective, Acapop! KIDS. Hoying is very active in uplifting the LGBTQ+ and queer youth communities, working with GLAAD, LA Pride, and The Trevor Project. Hoying is a multi-hyphenate talent across all mediums.

Other credits include: the USA Today Best-Selling children’s book with husband Mark Hoying, How Lucky Am I? and their latest children's book, Fa La La Family; Disney+ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”; Netflix #1 film “Meet Me Next Christmas”; Meghan Trainor (vocal arranger/producer); Disney California Adventure Park’s “World of Color Happiness,” and most recently, “Dancing with the Stars” dancing alongside Rylee Arnold.

About Mark Hoying

Mark Hoying is an author and marketing professional from Seattle, Washington. After graduating from the University of Washington, he met and began developing projects with his husband, Scott Hoying. Together, Mark and Scott published their first picture book, the USA Today Best-Selling picture book How Lucky Am I? in May 2024, and their latest children’s book Fa La La Family in September 2025. He co-wrote the original Christmas single “Thank You” on Pentatonix’s holiday album "The Greatest Christmas Hits" and currently manages the girl group Citizen Queen.