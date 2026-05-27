Video: JoJo Sings From CHESS & Shares Reaction to Production Closing with Lea Michele

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque has shared her reaction to the news that the Broadway revival of Chess will be ending its Broadway run sooner than expected.

In a new video, JoJo gives fans a behind the scenes look at her preparation process for the show, rehearsing the songs, "Nobody's Side," and, "I Know Him So Well". The post includes a look at her reaction to the news that she would be joining the cast as well as her initial reaction to the production's closing announcement.

JoJo was announced to take over the role of "Florence Vassey" from Lea Michele on June 23. However, the show announced Tuesday that they will close on June 21, just days before her first bow.

Upon the shows closing, the star revealed that she was supposed to start rehearsals for Chess on Broadway the day that the show announced its final performance.

Levesque was slated to reunite with her Moulin Rouge! the Musical co-star Aaron Tveit, along with Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher in the Broadway revival at the Imperial Theatre.

Chess is nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Nicholas Christopher), Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Bryce Pinkham), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Hannah Cruz), and more.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and 2026 Tony Award nominee Brian Usifer and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner and 2026 Tony Award nominee Kevin Adams, sound design by John Shivers and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini.

Johanna McKeon serves as Associate Director, Travis Waldschmidt serves as Associate Choreographer and Music Direction is by Ian Weinberger. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.

Ghostlight Records recently released the Chess (2025 Broadway Cast Recording), which is now available in digital and streaming formats. The recording will be released on CD and vinyl later this year.