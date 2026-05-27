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Video: THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Broadway; Watch the Cast Perform ‘Hello’

The long-running Broadway musical resumed performances May 27 after a fire forced temporary cancellations at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

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Hello, again! The Book of Mormon resumed Broadway performances on May 27 following a temporary shutdown caused by a fire inside the Eugene O'Neill Theatre earlier this month. Check out video from the company’s return performance below.

Performances of the musical had been canceled through May 26 as repair and inspection work continued at the theatre following the May 4 fire. Producers had initially hoped to resume performances on May 21 before extending the closure.

ATG Entertainment and the production previously said they were working to ensure the theatre would be safe and comfortable for the cast, crew, staff, and audiences before reopening.

According to New York City Department of Buildings inspectors, the fire caused significant damage to the theatre’s spotlight room and roof structure, with portions of roofing material removed during the response effort.


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