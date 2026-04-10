Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 10, 2026- Pop Superstar Pink To Host the 2026 Tony Awards and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! Yesterday was buzzing with exciting news and performances on Broadway. The Jellicle cats made a memorable entrance for the opening night of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, delighting fans with their yellow carpet celebration. We also got a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Chess cast recording featuring Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham. In other exciting news, global icon P!NK is set to host the 79th Annual Tony Awards, bringing her star power to the stage at Radio City Music Hall. Check out the latest buzz in Broadway and more of yesterday's top stories below. Ready, set, Broadway!