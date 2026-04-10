Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 10, 2026- Pop Superstar Pink To Host the 2026 Tony Awards and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 10, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Yesterday was buzzing with exciting news and performances on Broadway. The Jellicle cats made a memorable entrance for the opening night of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, delighting fans with their yellow carpet celebration. We also got a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Chess cast recording featuring Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham. In other exciting news, global icon P!NK is set to host the 79th Annual Tony Awards, bringing her star power to the stage at Radio City Music Hall. Check out the latest buzz in Broadway and more of yesterday's top stories below. Ready, set, Broadway!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, April 12
The 2026 Olivier Awards
Titanique opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: A Jellicle Cast Comes Out to Celebrate Opening Night of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Jellicle cats came out Tuesday night to celebrate the arrival of Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway. This revival is not your grandmother's Cats. Watch in this video as the full company hits the yellow carpet on the special night.
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P!NK Will Host the 2026 Tony Awards
BroadwayWorld has just learned that music superstar and global icon P!NK will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards. The triple threat and lifelong theater fan will bring her unparalleled performance skills and magnetic stage presence to Radio City Music Hall
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Exclusive: Bryce Pinkham Sings 'The Arbiter' on the CHESS Cast Recording
CHESS (2025 Broadway Cast Recording) will be released in digital and streaming formats tomorrow, April 10. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first listen of 'The Arbiter', performed by the Arbiter himself, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham.
|Exclusive
by Nicole Rosky
Winners were announced for the first-ever Broadway Ensemble Awards. Among the big winners were Chess, which took home four awards, and Ragtime, which took home two. Watch highlights from inside the big night in this video!. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch Mark Ballas Sing 'All I Care About Is Love' in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Michael Major
Watch Mark Ballas make his debut as 'Billy Flynn' in Chicago on Broadway with a performance of 'All I Care About Is Love,' featuring the musical's ensemble. In a new video shared to his Instagram, Ballas makes his entrance as 'Billy Flynn.'. (more...)
| Video: Watch a First Look at New Pop Opera Film MOTHER MARY
by Josh Sharpe
Check out a new first look that has been released for A24's Mother Mary, teasing the music-driven, psychological film with Anne Hathaway center stage as the titular pop star.. (more...)
|Video: Matthew Morrison Dances With GLEE Co-Star Kevin McHale at JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
The basement of Wicked briefly turned into the choir room when Kevin McHale went to see his Glee co-star Matthew Morrison in Just In Time! During the show's opening, Morrison picked McHale out of the crowd to dance with him. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Victor de Paula Rocha, Ayana Cymone, and More in STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Stephi Wild
New production photos have been released from STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, featuring the new cast for Year 2 of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
| Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Andrew Lloyd Webber Guest Judge at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
by Michael Major
Two legendary composers joined CATS: The Jellicle Ball last night. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Webber were the guest judges at Wednesday night's performance. Following the performance, the two posed with the cast on the runway in a new photo.. (more...)
| Photos: Go Backstage with Mark Ballas & Whitney Leavitt at CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
There is a lot of razzle dazzle happening at the Ambassador Theatre! Dancing with the Stars couple Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt officially took their first Broadway bows together in Chicago on Broadway. The duo will appear in the production through May 3. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
DreamWorks Theatricals, a part of Universal Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that How to Train Your Dragon JR. is now available for licensing. . (more...)
Julie Benko and Bobby Conte to Star in THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL Industry Presentation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul – a new musical by Christie Baugher – will have three industry presentations this spring, starring Julie Benko and Bobby Conte as Zelda Sayre and F. Scott Fitzgerald.. (more...)
Sheryl Lee Ralph to Receive 2026 Paul Robeson Award From Actors' Equity
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association and the Actors' Equity Foundation will present the 2026 Paul Robeson Award to Sheryl Lee Ralph, honoring her decades-long career as an artist and advocate.. (more...)
Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to Samuel D. Hunter's LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals has acquired worldwide licensing rights to Little Bear Ridge Road by Samuel D. Hunter, making the drama available to theaters globally through its Samuel French imprint.. (more...)
CAFÉ BERLIN Musical to Receive Invitation-Only Reading Presentation This May
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Café Berlin, will receive an industry presentation. Featuring music by Joseph J. Simeone, with a book and lyrics by Simeone, Ethan Kanfer, and Annaliese Jakimides, the piece is set in East Berlin as the Berlin Wall falls.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/9/2026; Jobs In Tech, Operations, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 4/9/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Americans for the Arts Reveals New Board of Directors
by Stephi Wild
Americans for the Arts has announced new leadership for its Board of Directors, naming Kristina Newman-Scott as Chair, alongside Marc Folk as Vice Chair, Theo Edmonds as Secretary, and Robert Newman III as Treasurer. . (more...)
NYC Awards $493,350 in Queens Arts Fund Grants to 129 Artists & Nonprofits
by Stephi Wild
NYFA and NYC's Dept. of Cultural Affairs announced 129 recipients of the 2026 Queens Arts Fund, distributing $493,350 in grants to Queens-based artists, collectives, and small nonprofits across disciplines.. (more...)
FACE TO FACE, HOUSE ON FIRE, and RASHOMON Readings Will Be Performed at the York Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The York Theatre announced three staged readings this April: FACE TO FACE (April 8-9), HOUSE ON FIRE (April 16-17), and RASHOMON (April 26-27). Tickets are by invitation only.. (more...)
Review: A DOLL'S HOUSE, Almeida Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Anya Reiss reimagines the Ibsen classic for a disaster capitalist's world, but never establishes the credibility it needs. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Allison Henry
Want to get a slot at the next Equity or Non-equity auditions in NYC, but don't know where to start? BroadwayWorld has got you covered. You and many others believe you can be the next acting sensation, but at the moment, it doesn't seem like it, thanks to the obstacles that have stood in your way. Fortunately, this isn't how your story ends.. (more...)
15 Chicago Theaters Cut Ties With Jeff Awards
by Allison Henry
At least 15 Chicago theater companies have publicly cut ties with the Joseph Jefferson Awards after the organization named Invictus Theatre Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer 'Best Director' at its Non-Equity ceremony on March 23, 2026.. (more...)
Adam Chanler-Berat, Natalie Joy Johnson, Koji Yamamoto & Yuriyan Retriever Will Lead THE FULL MONTY in Japan
by Joshua Wright
Casting has been announced for a new international production of The Full Monty, which will play Japan this summer. Performances begin August 19 at Tokyo International Forum Hall C, where the production will run through September 7. . (more...)
INTER ALIA, Starring Rosamund Pike, Will Arrive on Broadway This Fall
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Suzie Miller’s new play, Inter Alia, will be coming to Broadway this Fall for a strictly limited engagement, starring Rosamund Pike. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
Roundabout's Studio 54 Will Undergo $100 Million Renovation
by Stephi Wild
Roundabout Theatre Company's Studio 54 is set to undergo a $100 million renovation to make repairs and enhancements to its outdated systems. Learn more here!. (more...)
Savannah Bananas Games with Derek Klena to Stream for Free on Roku
by Josh Sharpe
Derek Klena and the Savannah Bananas are coming to Roku. In a new partnership with the free, ad-supported streamer, viewers will be able to watch Savannah Bananas games from the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, which Klena joined this season. . (more...)
Full Cast Set For BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in the West End
by Stephi Wild
BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL announced its full cast for its West End run at the Prince Edward Theatre, with performances beginning May 20, 2026. David Fynn leads as Beetlejuice, joined by Hannah Nordberg, David Hunter, Chelsea Halfpenny, and Aimie Atkinson.. (more...)
KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Gets 4K Blu-ray Release from Kino Lorber
by Josh Sharpe
Kiss of the Spider Woman, the 2025 film adaptation of the Broadway musical, is getting a physical media release, courtesy of boutique label Kino Lorber.. (more...)
Andrew Rannells and Sarah Silverman Join NOBODY WANTS THIS Season 3
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums Andrew Rannells and Sarah Silverman are among the new cast members joining Netflix's Nobody Wants This. They will appear in recurring roles in the upcoming third season.. (more...)
EVERY BRILLIANT THING Will Host LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Night
by Stephi Wild
Every Brilliant Thing will host an LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Night in partnership with The Trevor Project and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Learn more here!. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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