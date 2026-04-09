Roundabout's Studio 54 Will Undergo $100 Million Renovation

Roundabout Theatre Company's Studio 54 is set to undergo a $100 million renovation to make repairs and enhancements, The New York Times reports.

Studio 54 is well-known as a disco which was a staple in the 1970s. Roundabout Theater Company moved into the building in 1998 and kept the name when the space was transformed into a theater. Now, the theater houses Broadway productions, and is currently home to the revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

However, many of the dressing rooms, backstage areas, and even the stage, are outdated.

The theater's stage disappeared when the floor was leveled for the disco so now, whenever Roundabout brings in a new production, a temporary stage has to be built. Additionally, a permanent orchestra pit will be added back in. The space originally had a pit when it served as an opera house in the 1920s, but it was covered in the 1950s when a television studio took over the venue.

A new marquee will also be added, which will include the names Roundabout and Studio 54. There will also be fewer seats, around 990, compared to the 1,001 housed there now. However, the seats will be taken from the balcony, allowing for more seats to be included up front with a better view.

The construction work is aimed to start in 2029. So far, the theater had raised $45 million for the project. Roundabout is seeking a total of $30 million from the city and has received $14.5 million so far.

Read the original story on The New York Times.