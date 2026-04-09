Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to Samuel D. Hunter's LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD

Concord Theatricals has acquired worldwide licensing rights to Samuel D. Hunter’s Little Bear Ridge Road for its Samuel French imprint.

Little Bear Ridge Road opened at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on June 13, 2024, running for two months. The show then transferred to Broadway’s Booth Theatre on October 7, 2025. The production marked Hunter’s long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of work off-Broadway and in London’s West End. The production featured actors Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock.

Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock in Little Bear Ridge Road on Broadway

In the outer limits of rural Idaho, the last two estranged members of the Fernsby family tree – a reclusive aunt and her gay nephew – reunite to sort the mess left behind after the passing of a troubled family member. They now face an uncomfortable and universal question: How do we deal with other people? And, is connection more trouble than it’s worth? As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys, separated by age and experience, start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story, even if only for a moment.

Samuel D. Hunter's plays include The Whale (adapted into an Academy Award-winning film), A Bright New Boise, Greater Clements, Pocatello, Lewiston/Clarkston, The Few, The Harvest, A Permanent Image and A Case for the Existence of God.