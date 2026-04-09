EVERY BRILLIANT THING Will Host LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Night

Every Brilliant Thing will host an LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Night in partnership with The Trevor Project and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Following the performance on April 14, join Daniel Radcliffe for a conversation with Jaymes Black, Dr. Christine Yu Moutier, and Dr. Darien Sutton about mental health and suicide prevention.

The production recently hosted a talkback on mental helath in collaboration with Project Healthy Minds. Check out photos here.

About Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which has now transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Previews began in New York on Saturday, February 21, 2026, and the play officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films), will play his final performance on Sunday, May 24. Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”, My Mom Jayne) will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2026.