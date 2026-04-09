Adam Chanler-Berat, Natalie Joy Johnson, Koji Yamamoto & Yuriyan Retriever Will Lead THE FULL MONTY in Japan

Casting has been announced for a new international production of The Full Monty, which will play Japan this summer. Performances begin August 19 at Tokyo International Forum Hall C, where the production will run through September 7.

The engagement then transfers to Osaka's Shin Kabukiza Theatre for a limited run from September 10 through September 14. The musical will be performed in English with Japanese subtitles, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Directed by Trey Ellett, the production stars Koji Yamamoto as Jerry and Yuriyan Retriever - the comedian and actor known to American audiences from America's Got Talent - as Georgie, in her musical theatre debut. Yamamoto, a fixture of the Japanese stage who previously headlined the 2024 Japan-U.S. co-production of Rent, reunites with director Ellett for this new staging.

They are joined by an international company that includes Adam Chanler-Berat as Malcolm, John Hemphill as Harold, Charles Wallace as Horse, Stephen Rochet Lopez as Ethan, Michael Graceffa as Keno, Kelsey Venter as Pam, Coleen Sexton as Vicki, and Mylinda Hull as Jeanette. The role of Dave will be announced at a later date.

Rounding out the ensemble are Alana Cauthen, Olivia Cece, Gregory Haney, Cody Jenkins, Natalie Joy Johnson, Missy Moreno, James Schoppe, and Jamison Stern, with Jennifer Hemphill serving as swing.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by David Yazbek, The Full Monty is based on the 1997 British film of the same name and relocates the story to Buffalo, New York. It follows six unemployed steelworkers who, desperate for cash and a way to help a friend in need, hatch an unlikely plan: put on a strip show of their own - and go all the way.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in October 2000, where it played 35 previews and 770 regular performances before closing on September 1, 2002. The original production earned nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and starred Patrick Wilson, Jason Danieley, André De Shields, Kathleen Freeman, Annie Golden, Marcus Neville, and Emily Skinner.

The creative team for the Japan production includes choreographer Paul McGill, music supervisor Catherine A. Walker, orchestrator Harold Wheeler, vocal and incidental music arranger Ted Sperling, and dance music arranger Zane Mark.

A pre-sale begins April 25, with general ticket sales starting June 6.