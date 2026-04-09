Julie Benko and Bobby Conte to Star in THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL Industry Presentation

The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul – a new musical by Christie Baugher – will have three industry presentations on Thursday, April 30 at 2:00 PM and Friday, May 1 at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul is a two-actor chamber musical that dramatizes the tumultuous marriage of Jazz Age literary legends Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald. The show will be directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo, Fun Home, Dear Evan Hansen, and Off-Broadway productions of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Bigfoot!). This industry presentation will star Broadway’s Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Ragtime) and Bobby Conte (Company, The Who’s Tommy) as the central couple.

The show runs 85 minutes, with no intermission. For industry members interested in attending the presentation, please email info@brainstormliveentertainment.com.

The new single and music video for “I’ll Be Here” – a highlight from The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul – features Julie Benko and a 12-piece orchestra playing a lilting arrangement by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.

Immerse yourself in a blend of memory play and gin-soaked vaudeville with The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul. This two-character musical centers on the iconic flapper and fiercely original writer Zelda Sayre alongside her husband, celebrated American author F. Scott Fitzgerald–the Jazz Age’s original influencers. In this fictionalized, hyper-theatrical portrayal, two tragic, larger-than-life icons of a bygone era finally step forward to share their story. Spanning from a 1918 country club dance to Zelda hallucinating Scott's presence years after his death, the show explores mental illness, addiction, and the very human cost of the modern American definition of success—a definition that their own carefully curated myth unintentionally helped to create.

A preview production of The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul was staged in the fall of 2024 at the Irish Classical Theatre Company in Buffalo, directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford. This limited-run engagement gave audiences the opportunity to experience the show's captivating story and unforgettable music. The show had a 2023 ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop in Los Angeles, it was an official selection of the 2020 Pacific Playwrights Festival, South Coast Rep, and sold out in concert at Joe’s Pub in 2019.